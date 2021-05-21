IT Developer

May 21, 2021

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12 with Math and Science
  • IT degree or equivalent certification
  • Drivers License and own vehicle
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Proficient in both Afrikaans and English (Read, speak, and write)
  • Minimum 3-year experience with ReactJS
  • Minimum 3-year experience with C# (Asp.net)

Skills required

  • SQL: MSSQL (T-SQL), MySQL, PostgresSQL, Firebase, reporting (SSRS, Crystal), and design
  • Web technologies: HTML, CSS, PHP, JavaScript
  • Deployment/DevOps: IIS Deployment & Azure deployment
  • DE: Comfortable with Visual Studio IDE
  • Source control: Show a good understanding and grasp of Github/version control platforms such as Github.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Web development and administration.
  • Mobile and PC App development.
  • System Integration through SQL or API.
  • System blueprinting.
  • Design architecture.
  • Project management.
  • User Acceptance Testing.
  • Database design.

