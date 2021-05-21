IT Developer

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12 with Math and Science

IT degree or equivalent certification

Drivers License and own vehicle

Excellent communication skills

Proficient in both Afrikaans and English (Read, speak, and write)

Minimum 3-year experience with ReactJS

Minimum 3-year experience with C# (Asp.net)

Skills required

SQL: MSSQL (T-SQL), MySQL, PostgresSQL, Firebase, reporting (SSRS, Crystal), and design

Web technologies: HTML, CSS, PHP, JavaScript

Deployment/DevOps: IIS Deployment & Azure deployment

DE: Comfortable with Visual Studio IDE

Source control: Show a good understanding and grasp of Github/version control platforms such as Github.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Web development and administration.

Mobile and PC App development.

System Integration through SQL or API.

System blueprinting.

Design architecture.

Project management.

User Acceptance Testing.

Database design.

