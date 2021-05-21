IT Developer

Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12 with Math and Science
- IT degree or equivalent certification
- Drivers License and own vehicle
- Excellent communication skills
- Proficient in both Afrikaans and English (Read, speak, and write)
- Minimum 3-year experience with ReactJS
- Minimum 3-year experience with C# (Asp.net)
Skills required
- SQL: MSSQL (T-SQL), MySQL, PostgresSQL, Firebase, reporting (SSRS, Crystal), and design
- Web technologies: HTML, CSS, PHP, JavaScript
- Deployment/DevOps: IIS Deployment & Azure deployment
- DE: Comfortable with Visual Studio IDE
- Source control: Show a good understanding and grasp of Github/version control platforms such as Github.
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Web development and administration.
- Mobile and PC App development.
- System Integration through SQL or API.
- System blueprinting.
- Design architecture.
- Project management.
- User Acceptance Testing.
- Database design.