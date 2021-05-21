IT Helpdesk / Engineer Coordinator at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you consider yourself a master multitasker, then a provider of comprehensive IT solutions wants you as their next IT Helpdesk / Engineer Coordinator to constantly liaise with clients and stay abreast of projects. Your role will also entail assigning project tickets and updating the project board while ensuring all projects are executed in accordance with Standard Operation Procedures (SOP). The ideal candidate will require strong administration, scheduling, and communication [URL Removed] aware of IT Engineers daily projects and callout schedules.

Assign project tickets to the relevant IT Engineer.

Regularly follow up with IT Engineers and update the projects board and tickets.

Ensure all projects are conducted in line with Standard Operation Procedures (SOP).

Adhere to follow up guidelines as defined in the companys Support SOPs.

Follow work distribution in line with the work allocation framework.

Ensure all unresolved project tickets are escalated in line with SOPs.

Take incoming support calls, log tickets accordingly and assign to Engineers.

Communicate with clients effectively and directly via phone and email regarding technical support visits or remote support, scheduling or rescheduling and updates on tickets / projects.

Log tickets off incoming support requests via the support mailbox.

Arrange collection and delivery of new and repaired equipment to customers.

Arrange collection and delivery of new or RMA equipment from or to suppliers.

Organise and rearrange Engineer schedules and callouts according to severity and priority of support issues.

Provide effective communication with customers as well as within the office.

Ticket follow ups and updates daily.

Assist with maintaining information in the CRM and Online system regarding clients, contacts, etc.

Ensure tickets are dealt with in a timely manner and escalate projects that are urgent or have not been handed to the Project Manager.

Manage allocation and reclaiming of demo or loan equipment given to clients.

Assist with communication or liaising required for projects run by the project or QC Manager.

Ensure all signed tickets are in.

Ensure all relevant stock is taken by the Engineers in the morning before they leave for their first site.

Ensure all relevant workshop book ins have been collected by the Engineer before they leave for the first call out.

