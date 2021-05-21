IT Support Specialist at Southey Personnel Services

IICS infrastructure deployments, installations, maintenance, administration and troubleshooting

Perform IICS new releases testing

Reconfigure servers, routers and switches to continuously improve High Availability features

Monitor and maintain servers, computer systems, networks, backup systems and all hardware.

Reconfigure databases to maintain data retention, redundancy, security and confidentiality

Coordinates regularly with third parties such as manufacturers and partners

Manage IICS Reports, Infrastructure Documents and ongoing System Optimizations

Develop custom tools to help with installation, maintenance, support and reporting objectives

Provide IICS Training to internal staff and to the clientele (government officials)

Provide general IT Support and consultation to all departments in the organization

Manage all phases of any ad-hoc IT project that may be requested by upper management

Spearhead the software development and implementation objectives (e.g. revision upgrades; emergency modifications; etc.) by coordinating all requirements between the development center and the local operation and seamlessly implements theses changes in the production environment

Arranges project requirements in programming sequence through thorough analysis, preparing corresponding work flow charts and diagrams using knowledge of computer capabilities, subject matter, programming language, and logic

Maintains client confidence and protects the operation by keeping all exchanged information confidential and by providing an exceptional service at all times

Comfortable to work with a web-based project management and issue tracking tool

Maintains historical records by documenting hardware and software changes and revisions.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Installs and tests computer hardware and software including laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and other devices such ups, cameras etc.

Desired Skills:

Windows Servers

SANs

MS-SQL

Routers

Programming and Systems Design

Switches

Visual Studio

Crystal Reports

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

