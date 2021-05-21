IT Support Specialist at Southey Personnel Services

IICS infrastructure deployments, installations, maintenance, administration and troubleshooting
Perform IICS new releases testing
Reconfigure servers, routers and switches to continuously improve High Availability features
Monitor and maintain servers, computer systems, networks, backup systems and all hardware.
Reconfigure databases to maintain data retention, redundancy, security and confidentiality
Coordinates regularly with third parties such as manufacturers and partners
Manage IICS Reports, Infrastructure Documents and ongoing System Optimizations
Develop custom tools to help with installation, maintenance, support and reporting objectives
Provide IICS Training to internal staff and to the clientele (government officials)
Provide general IT Support and consultation to all departments in the organization
Manage all phases of any ad-hoc IT project that may be requested by upper management
Spearhead the software development and implementation objectives (e.g. revision upgrades; emergency modifications; etc.) by coordinating all requirements between the development center and the local operation and seamlessly implements theses changes in the production environment
Arranges project requirements in programming sequence through thorough analysis, preparing corresponding work flow charts and diagrams using knowledge of computer capabilities, subject matter, programming language, and logic
Maintains client confidence and protects the operation by keeping all exchanged information confidential and by providing an exceptional service at all times
Comfortable to work with a web-based project management and issue tracking tool
Maintains historical records by documenting hardware and software changes and revisions.
Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
Installs and tests computer hardware and software including laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and other devices such ups, cameras etc.
Desired Skills:
- Windows Servers
- SANs
- MS-SQL
- Routers
- Programming and Systems Design
- Switches
- Visual Studio
- Crystal Reports
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate