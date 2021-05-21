Java Tech Lead at Reverside

Java Tech Lead Role in CPT
-
- The individual will be accountable for the integrity, stability, technical design and future technicalroadmap of Java-based solutions.
- Lead the technical planning and design of software solutions in JaVa
Ensure that the integrity and stability of systems and applications are upheld
- Monitor system performance and address and provide guidance and support in terms of addressing any performance related issues
- Provide application support
- Ensure that the tools implemented to support the software engineering teams are used effectively and in a standardized
- Help institutionalized software engineering best practices
Provide leadership and technical guidance to developers at all levels regarding programmingand any other system related issues
- Ensure that there is adequate technical knowledge on the team, find ways to deal with any
shortfalll, and to ensure the technical knowledge gets elicited and used effectively. Liaise with all stakeholders within software engineering to encourage collaboration
- Ensure that the teams technical roadmap and solution implementations are aligned to the organizational technology roadmap
- Effectively assist customers with their technology requirements through collaborative methods
Conducting knowledge sharing sessions
- Coaching and mentorship of developers
About The Employer:
- A relevant tertiary qualification will be advantageous
- l0+ years hands-on experience in software development, analysis and design
5 years in a senior Java development role
- Excellent knowledge and experience with Service Orientated Architectures
- Good understanding of the latest Java trends and concepts
Good knowledge and understanding of process engineering techniques and best practices and
tools supporting these techniques and practices
- Good understanding of the Software development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- knowledge of principles and practices of project management and agile software development
- Proven track record in developing and integrating with RESTfuI + SOAP API’s
- Experience working in the healthcare industry