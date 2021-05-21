Java Tech Lead at Reverside

Lead the technical planning and design of software solutions in JaVa

Ensure that the integrity and stability of systems and applications are upheld

Monitor system performance and address and provide guidance and support in terms of addressing any performance related issues

Provide application support

Ensure that the tools implemented to support the software engineering teams are used effectively and in a standardized

Help institutionalized software engineering best practices

Provide leadership and technical guidance to developers at all levels regarding programmingand any other system related issues

Ensure that there is adequate technical knowledge on the team, find ways to deal with any

shortfalll, and to ensure the technical knowledge gets elicited and used effectively. Liaise with all stakeholders within software engineering to encourage collaboration

Ensure that the teams technical roadmap and solution implementations are aligned to the organizational technology roadmap

Effectively assist customers with their technology requirements through collaborative methods

Conducting knowledge sharing sessions