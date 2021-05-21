Junior Process Engineer – Chemical

My client in the water treatment industry is looking for a Junior Process Engineer to join their team in Brits.

This role will require travel between sites in the North West, and Limpopo as and when needed.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Meeting with production managers to assess existing processes.

Drafting process ideas to reduce costs and improve production rates.

Performing risk assessments.

Designing and testing process upgrades and new process systems.

Ensuring processes comply with safety and quality standards.

Performing process simulations and troubleshooting issues.

Performing optimization tests.

Developing routines and best practices to ensure product quality.

Developing standardized operating instructions for the upgrades process.

Providing the Product Manager with process documents and standard operating procedures.

Monitoring upgrades systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc Chemical engineering

Ideally 1+ year work experience, but graduates will be considered as well

Own vehicle and valid driver’s license

Confident individual who will be able to interact with clients with ease

Desired Skills:

process engineering

chemical engineering

risk assessments

production rates

processes

optimisation

