Key Accounts Manager

Duties & Responsibilities:

Fuel:

? Conduct retail asset audits & Call cards for EC Retailers, Report discrepancies to Legal department, department heads. Report negative call cards to Maintenance department.

? Report movement of assets/equipment to Maintenance department.

? Collect the Retail asset audits & call cards from Reps in other provinces, compiling data into calculator spreadsheet, reporting discrepancies to Legal department, department heads.

? Drawing new Retail asset audits accompanied by site layout, provide final documents to Maintenance department.

? Maintaining sales volumes.

? Traveling to sites from time to time, if data received not sensible.

? Maintaining good customer relationships and assisting with queries.

? Populate monthly sales volume reports.

Oil and LP Gas:

? Populate data for Lubricants, focusing on the Retailers not stocking range, and connecting the dots between internal sales, contracts where needed and getting the momentum going and managing this by studying the sales, keeping his finger on the pulse.

? Participating in the launch of new range following instructions provided by Department head.

? Populate a monthly report on oil and Lp gas sales per customer.

? Maintaining sales volumes.

? Submit monthly sales volume reports to department head.

? Use the historical sales data provided by Lubricants Admin as a platform for your discussion with your retailer. This will enable you to guide the conversation and extract specific information which you will provide to the Lubes division.

? Educate them, who to contact when placing an order, tracking an order, or accounts. Get the customers to fall in line with standard procedures in a professional manner.

Agri retail sites:

? Agri sites in terms of Diesel depots and retail sites receiving readings, populating data into calculator. Reporting discrepancies to Legal department and department heads.

Qualifications:

? Grade 12

? Tertiary diploma / certified will be advantageous.

Prepared to travel. (License Code B required)

