As a legal advisor you will be responsible for the following:
- MOIs, Trust deeds etc.
- Shareholders Agreements, Subscription Agreements, Pref Share Agreements etc.
- Funding Agreements and Security Documents
- Drafting of other various agreements when required
- Providing support across various business units.
- Assisting with internal policy development, management and implementation thereof.
- Implement and manage legal matters pertaining to the organisation, including but not limited to:
- Providing timeous and accurate legal advice
- Conducting research into a variety of legal issues
- Liaising with relevant departments to ensure that where legal risks have been identified, appropriate courses of action have been taken
- Reporting on matters on a continuous basis
- Complying with all laws as well as internal policies and procedures
- Provide effective and efficient legal advice to various internal stakeholders on legal issues concerning, amongst others governance, compliance, litigation, dispute resolution and contract management.
The requirements for the role are:
- Admitted Attorney
- 5 8 years commercial legal experience in a large corporate law firm
- Experience ideally from the corporate finance or private equity department
- Some tax knowledge advantageous