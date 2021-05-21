Marketing and Portfolio Manager â€“ Crop Protectio

A leading international Company specialising within the Crop Protection and distribution of Agricultural Pesticides requires the above to manage their marketing and sales strategies and business opportunities for their assigned product portfolio.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A tertiary qualification in Business Management or an Agricultural degree or diploma or related qualification is preferred.

Previous experience working closely and managing Distributors within the Agricultural Industry is essential.

The Company is happy to consider someone who has worked as an Agent or Distributor for the role.

The person must have good contacts with a variety of Agents and Distributors within the Agricultural Chemical and Pesticide and related markets.

Previous experience having worked within the Agro Chemical Distribution markets is essential.

A strong network in the Agricultural Pesticide Market is preferred.

Previous experience having extensive knowledge in market strategy is essential.

Person must be fluent in English and Afrikaans.

Must be exceptionally well organised and driven by success.

Must have the ability to thrive under pressure.

Must have outstanding negotiating and communication skills.

Strong pesticide product knowledge is pref.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Manage and work closely with Distributors and Agents within the Agricultural and related markets.

Determine market strategies, identify and drive Business with Distributors identifying new areas and projects within the Agricultural (Growers, etc.) and export markets.

Play an active as well as supportive role in commercialisation and the sale of the Companys products in various territories.

Develop monthly and annual sales forecasts and budgets.

Develop and execute communications and conduct visits to the Clients Customers in order to promote new and existing products to increase sales volumes.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position