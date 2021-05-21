MARKETING AND SALES AGENTS at 10 X GLOBAL

Our group of companies have achieved more than 20 years of success in Health and Sports development. We are expanding with more branches and want to appoint money hungry, success driven candidates permanently as sales and marketing agents for these branches.

This opportunity offers:

No “door-to-door” sales. Professional appointments only.

Competitive remuneration package.

Opportunity for growth and promotion.

Training will be provided.

Own transport is essential

Please note: NO chancers!!!

Duties & Responsibilities

Will be discussed in interview

Package & Remuneration

Will be discussed in interview

Bilingual-Afrikaans and English

Desired Skills:

Motivated

Driven

teamwork

Communication

Flexible

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Employer & Job Benefits:

BASIC SALLARY

PROFITSHARE

MEDICAL AID

