MARKETING AND SALES AGENTS at 10 X GLOBAL

Our group of companies have achieved more than 20 years of success in Health and Sports development. We are expanding with more branches and want to appoint money hungry, success driven candidates permanently as sales and marketing agents for these branches.
This opportunity offers:
No “door-to-door” sales. Professional appointments only.
Competitive remuneration package.
Opportunity for growth and promotion.
Training will be provided.
Own transport is essential
Please note: NO chancers!!!
Duties & Responsibilities
Will be discussed in interview
Package & Remuneration
Will be discussed in interview
Bilingual-Afrikaans and English
Desired Skills:
- Motivated
- Driven
- teamwork
- Communication
- Flexible
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Employer & Job Benefits:
- BASIC SALLARY
- PROFITSHARE
- MEDICAL AID