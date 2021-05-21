Marketing Manager

POSITION: Marketing Manager (#MM)

LOCATION: Isando, JHB

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market Related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

An opportunity exists for a Marketing Manager to join our client’s Marketing Team. The main purpose of this role is to develop and implement appropriate strategies to represent the client’s company brand, manage relationships between the brand and customers and optimize the online marketing campaigns in order to ensure customer engagement. The successful candidate will manage three subordinates: Graphic Designer, PR Coordinator, and Field Marketer.

REQUIREMENTS:

Fluent in Portuguese (Essential)

Grade 12 or equivalent. (Essential)

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or equivalent

Strong analytical and project management skills

Confident and dynamic personality

Self-motivated and able to work as a member of the team

Excellent verbal, written, and presentation skills

Strong creative outlook and positive attitude

Technical understanding of Social Network design and functionality

Valid Driver’s License required

The candidate will be required to travel locally and possibly cross border

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Managing all marketing for the company and activities within the marketing department

Developing the marketing strategy for the company in line with company objectives

Co-ordinating marketing campaigns with sales activities

Overseeing the company’s marketing budget

Creation and publication of all marketing material in line with marketing plans

Planning and implementing promotional campaigns and social media campaigns

Overall responsibility for brand management and corporate identity

Preparing online and print marketing campaigns

Monitor and report on the effectiveness of marketing communications

Creating a wide range of different marketing materials

Maintain effective internal communications to ensure that all relevant company functions are kept informed of marketing objectives

Analysing potential strategic partner relationships for company marketing

APPLICATION:

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to apply for the position, by sending their updated CV to [Email Address Removed] & using the reference #MM in the subject line of your email

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Marketing strategies

Marketing planning

Strategic marketing

Marketing plans

Marketing Budget Management

Social media strategy

Campaign Plans

ROI reports

Brand management & corporate identity

Creating a variety of marketing materials

Portuguese

B2B Marketing

Marketing Communications

Channel Marketing

Marketing Management

Digital Marketing

Advertising

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

