Mid – Senior Mobile Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Cape Town based RSA leading website seeks the coding talents of a solution-driven Mid Senior Mobile Developer with a passion for building exceptional mobile experiences. You will require a Computer Science or related Degree/Diploma, at least 5 years experience within a Mobile Application environment, iOS, Android and/or Windows, Android Studio, Java, Xamarin (C#) and / or Swift skills. If you are all about software development, performance, scale and user experience, then APPLY NOW!REQUIREMENTS:

University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma.

Minimum 5 years’ experience within a Mobile Application environment.

Mobile Application Development for iOS, Android and/or Windows.

Experience with Android Studio, Java, Xamarin (C#) and/or Swift.

South African citizenship.

Advantageous

Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, IIS, ASP.Net etc.).

High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc.).

Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL).

ATTRIBUTES:

Good attention to detail.

Open to and willing to give critique.

Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution.

Constantly learning about the things, they are busy with and sharing with others.

