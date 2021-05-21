PC & L Country Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Pretoria is currently looking to employ a PC & L Country Manager.
Only Automotive component manufacturing experienced candidates will be considered.
Responsibilities:
- Define and deploy a mid-term strategy for the PC&L function, contributing to the overall South Africa Country business objectives and targeting industry benchmark levels,
- Implement and drive Group/Division initiatives
- Define targets and be accountable for results of the PC&L performance indicators,
- Implement standard organisation, manage and develop his/her direct and functional reports, maintain succession plan to ensure the animation of the network,
- Implement, Maintain and develop the tools and processes towards efficiency and compliance,
- Maintain and develop the training offer to ensure people awareness and skills.
- Ensure successful operation of platform activity (Material planning and traffic scheduling) and ensure optimal levels of inventory. (Just Needed Inventory)
- Optimise normal transport costs and ensure performance to budget,
- Optimisation of packaging costs and implementation of standards,
- Design and develop logistic concepts, do costing and support operations in implementation of all new programs.
Specific Activities:
Strategy:
- Identify the PC&L levers to contribute to the Division Strategy, interfacing with Supply Chain.
- Define a mid-term roadmap based on the analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of Division PC&L and the objective to reach industry benchmark. Revise the roadmap once per year.
- Ensure the communication on the roadmap and the buy-in from the functional network and key stakeholders (Management, Operations Directors, Purchasing, Sales and Programs).
- Follow-up and report on the achievement of the roadmap objectives.
Performance:
- Track monthly performance indicators. Ensure reporting to Division and Management.
- Define and follow-up convergence plans with the Plants and Programs.
Management and Training:
- Provide support (technical/managerial) to his/her team, escalate issues upon need.
- Manage the skills of his/her direct and functional team, define the training plans in relation with line Managers and HR. Conduct the annual assessments of team members.
- Lead People Reviews.
- Develop relationships with selected Universities in relevant Regions.
- Ensure adherence to department budget (hours/ travel costs/ investments/ workload).
Tools and Standards:
- Scope: Costing, Programs, Launch, Information Flows/Systems, Internal flows, Packaging, Transport Operations and Engineering.
- Normative watch (transport and customs regulations).
- Internal and external benchmark (trade fairs, professional press, packaging suppliers, other Divisions and other industries).
- Initiate breakthrough initiatives; overlook the development of pilots up to the validation of the new concepts.
- Document and standardize the new concepts in relation with the Group PC&L functions; deploy the related training modules upon need.
Qualifications:
- Tertiary Qualification in Supply-Chain Management
- Relevant Experience in Operations, including Safety and Quality basics
- Multi-functional and Multi-cultural communication, overseas experience a plus
- Customer orientation / Leadership / Team spirit / Autonomy / Openness to new ideas
- English language
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.