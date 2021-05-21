PC & L Country Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Pretoria is currently looking to employ a PC & L Country Manager.

Only Automotive component manufacturing experienced candidates will be considered.

Responsibilities:

Define and deploy a mid-term strategy for the PC&L function, contributing to the overall South Africa Country business objectives and targeting industry benchmark levels,

Implement and drive Group/Division initiatives

Define targets and be accountable for results of the PC&L performance indicators,

Implement standard organisation, manage and develop his/her direct and functional reports, maintain succession plan to ensure the animation of the network,

Implement, Maintain and develop the tools and processes towards efficiency and compliance,

Maintain and develop the training offer to ensure people awareness and skills.

Ensure successful operation of platform activity (Material planning and traffic scheduling) and ensure optimal levels of inventory. (Just Needed Inventory)

Optimise normal transport costs and ensure performance to budget,

Optimisation of packaging costs and implementation of standards,

Design and develop logistic concepts, do costing and support operations in implementation of all new programs.

Specific Activities:

Strategy:

Identify the PC&L levers to contribute to the Division Strategy, interfacing with Supply Chain.

Define a mid-term roadmap based on the analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of Division PC&L and the objective to reach industry benchmark. Revise the roadmap once per year.

Ensure the communication on the roadmap and the buy-in from the functional network and key stakeholders (Management, Operations Directors, Purchasing, Sales and Programs).

Follow-up and report on the achievement of the roadmap objectives.

Performance:

Track monthly performance indicators. Ensure reporting to Division and Management.

Define and follow-up convergence plans with the Plants and Programs.

Management and Training:

Provide support (technical/managerial) to his/her team, escalate issues upon need.

Manage the skills of his/her direct and functional team, define the training plans in relation with line Managers and HR. Conduct the annual assessments of team members.

Lead People Reviews.

Develop relationships with selected Universities in relevant Regions.

Ensure adherence to department budget (hours/ travel costs/ investments/ workload).

Tools and Standards:

Scope: Costing, Programs, Launch, Information Flows/Systems, Internal flows, Packaging, Transport Operations and Engineering.

Normative watch (transport and customs regulations).

Internal and external benchmark (trade fairs, professional press, packaging suppliers, other Divisions and other industries).

Initiate breakthrough initiatives; overlook the development of pilots up to the validation of the new concepts.

Document and standardize the new concepts in relation with the Group PC&L functions; deploy the related training modules upon need.

Qualifications:

Tertiary Qualification in Supply-Chain Management

Relevant Experience in Operations, including Safety and Quality basics

Multi-functional and Multi-cultural communication, overseas experience a plus

Customer orientation / Leadership / Team spirit / Autonomy / Openness to new ideas

English language

