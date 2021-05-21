Personnel Licensing Inspector

- To develop and maintain a system for the oversight and surveillance of training standards and ensure the effective and correct administration of aviation training organisations conducting pilot training in accordance with Part 141 of the South African Civil Aviation Regulations 2011. (as amended), ICAO Annex 1 and Internal company policy standard.
- To conduct research and development, keep abreast of international best practice and develop civil aviation regulations and technical standards, training syllabi, theoretical knowledge examinations and practical testing for the issuance of all ICAO Annex 1 licences and ratings as well as Part 62 licences regulated in terms of the Civil Aviation Regulations.
- To develop and maintain a system for the oversight and surveillance of the theoretical and practical examination/testing of aviation personnel licenced in terms of requirements of the SA Civil Aviation regulations.
- To qualify flight simulator training devices (FSTDs) in compliance with Part 60 of the South African Civil Aviation Regulations.
QUALIFICATIONS, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE
- Commercial Pilots Licence (CPL) with Flight Instructor Rating
- Ideal:
- Airline Transport Pilot Licence with Grade 1 Flight instructor rating
- Project Management
- A sound knowledge of training administration
- GSI PEL, GSI OPS, Human Factors in Aviation, Safety Management Systems, EMPIC
- Ideal:
- Previously qualified on GSI PEL, GSI OPS, Human Factors in Aviation, Safety Management Systems, EMPIC
- Flight Instructor rating or SA Air Force flight Instructor rating – 500 hrs
- Flight Instructor rating or SA Air Force flight instructor rating – 3 years
- Experience in the RPAS/UAV field
POSITION OUTPUTS
CATS and CAR Development – 30%:
- Conductor research and development and in co-operation with Manager Licencing and Manager Examinations develop and implement Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs) and Civil Aviation Technical Standards (CATS) for the Civil Aviation Regulations Part 141 and Parts [Phone Number Removed]; and 101 in compliance with the Standards and Recommended Practices of ICAO Annex 1
Operational Management – 40%:
- As an authorised office of the company, responsible for conducting audits on all Part 141 Certificate holders conducting aviation training as per the Master Surveillance Plan
- To establish compliance to the Regulations
- Conduct audits and inspections as per the company procedures
- Make relevant recommendations pertaining to safety management systems
- Recommend enforcement measures with respect to regulatory non-compliance
- Provide factual reports of audits and inspections conducted on the training organisations
- Monitor and follow up corrective action and the implementation and closure of the action within time scales
- Approval, and maintenance of approvals with respect to Training and Procedures Manuals
- Oversight the activities of designated pilot examiners
- Support the Licencing Administration function with the company in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2011, Parts [Phone Number Removed]; and 101. This includes the assessment of applications against legal requirements to ensure compliance
- Investigate and recommend action to the Director on any deviations to the requirements
- Develop and implement standards for licencing administration that ensures adherence to requirements
- Introduce adequate control measures to enable the company to effectively carry out its mandate of Safety and Security Oversight
- Update and amend all documentation, checklists and procedures to ensure compliance with regulations
- Provide direct entry support to the legal systems on enforcement issues
Communication and Safety Promotion – 10%:
- To project a satisfactory image of the company to all stakeholders
- To provide industry feedback to the Manager
Industry Liaison and Client Service Standards – 20%:
- Participate with industry through workshops and conferences in the development of practical examination/testing/training standards and in the development of the oversight system to portray a positive image of the company
- Liaise with industry to record problem solving solutions and convey knowledge to the industry to allow for the improvement of standards
- Resolve customer issue while abiding by regulations and internal policies
