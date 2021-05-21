Private Banking Analyst | Cape Town at First National Bank

- Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in Finance or Economics or Accounting, FAIS accreditation required (RE 5)
- Preferred Qualification – Certificate Financial Planning
- Experience – 3 to 5 years’ relevant client facing experience
- Preferred – Strong background in investments, corporate finance, Private Banking or advisory services in dealing with complex personal and juristic financial structures:
- In analysing and interpreting complex personal and juristic financial statements (balance sheets, Income statements, cash flow statements, financial ratios)
- In structuring non-traditional security-based lending facilities
- In providing tailored solutions to significant families
- In advising clients regarding Company Succession Planning
- Experience in dealing with clients and structures across various jurisdictions
- Knowledge in Capital markets, risk management, investment management, trust and estate planning
- Person must not be an unrehabilitated insolvent
Desired Skills:
- Banking
- Financial services
- Financial Statements
- Private Banking
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 1 to 2 years Financial Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree