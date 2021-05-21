Private Banking Analyst | Cape Town at First National Bank

May 21, 2021

  • Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in Finance or Economics or Accounting, FAIS accreditation required (RE 5)
  • Preferred Qualification – Certificate Financial Planning
  • Experience – 3 to 5 years’ relevant client facing experience
  • Preferred – Strong background in investments, corporate finance, Private Banking or advisory services in dealing with complex personal and juristic financial structures:
  • In analysing and interpreting complex personal and juristic financial statements (balance sheets, Income statements, cash flow statements, financial ratios)
  • In structuring non-traditional security-based lending facilities
  • In providing tailored solutions to significant families
  • In advising clients regarding Company Succession Planning
  • Experience in dealing with clients and structures across various jurisdictions
  • Knowledge in Capital markets, risk management, investment management, trust and estate planning
  • Person must not be an unrehabilitated insolvent

Desired Skills:

  • Banking
  • Financial services
  • Financial Statements
  • Private Banking

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 1 to 2 years Financial Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

