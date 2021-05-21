Process Engineer

May 21, 2021

6 months extendable contract

Requirements:

Attend strategy planning sessions.

  • Contribute and provide input on the strategic direction of the cluster/bank from a process perspective.
  • Understand all the regulatory and compliance drivers for the business within their customer domain.
  • Understand the required risk controls within the risk appetite within their customer domain.
  • Proactively plan e.g. business plans, strategy input and roadmaps
  • Establishment of measurements and targets to improve process effectiveness and efficiency
  • Ensure work completed to plan, progress reviewed & corrective action taken and solutions integrated end to end.
  • Resource utilisation produced balanced output i.t.o. quality, cost, business expectations and compliance
  • Identified and resolved work obstacles and problems effectively and had contingency options to deliver required output
  • Ensuring that all aspects of an operation or process meet specified regulations considering the impact on the client’s experience
  • Design, define and document end-to-end process solutions, models and influencing artefacts in line company’s standards and client experience guidelines and best practices
  • Define and agree the Critical Success Factors and Key Performance Indicators, e.g. time standards for processes
  • Plan change deployment, administer change and implement solution
  • Consult in terms of the Service level agreement including Operating Level Agreement
  • Consult in terms of test strategies, plans and test cases, perform and assess testing and results and take corrective action.
  • Producing progress and managerial reports
  • Ensure all processes are relevant and are reviewed regularly
  • Analysing operational/business process data to ensure the process works at the optimum level, to the right rate and quality of output, in order to meet business needsQualifications Required

Qualifications:

  • Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
  • Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees
  • Business degree, IT degree, Engineering degree (Industrial) – or equivalent

Desired Skills:

  • Process Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position