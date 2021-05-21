Process Engineer

6 months extendable contract
Requirements:
Attend strategy planning sessions.
- Contribute and provide input on the strategic direction of the cluster/bank from a process perspective.
- Understand all the regulatory and compliance drivers for the business within their customer domain.
- Understand the required risk controls within the risk appetite within their customer domain.
- Proactively plan e.g. business plans, strategy input and roadmaps
- Establishment of measurements and targets to improve process effectiveness and efficiency
- Ensure work completed to plan, progress reviewed & corrective action taken and solutions integrated end to end.
- Resource utilisation produced balanced output i.t.o. quality, cost, business expectations and compliance
- Identified and resolved work obstacles and problems effectively and had contingency options to deliver required output
- Ensuring that all aspects of an operation or process meet specified regulations considering the impact on the client’s experience
- Design, define and document end-to-end process solutions, models and influencing artefacts in line company’s standards and client experience guidelines and best practices
- Define and agree the Critical Success Factors and Key Performance Indicators, e.g. time standards for processes
- Plan change deployment, administer change and implement solution
- Consult in terms of the Service level agreement including Operating Level Agreement
- Consult in terms of test strategies, plans and test cases, perform and assess testing and results and take corrective action.
- Producing progress and managerial reports
- Ensure all processes are relevant and are reviewed regularly
- Analysing operational/business process data to ensure the process works at the optimum level, to the right rate and quality of output, in order to meet business needsQualifications Required
Qualifications:
- Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
- Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees
- Business degree, IT degree, Engineering degree (Industrial) – or equivalent
Desired Skills:
- Process Engineer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree