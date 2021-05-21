Professional Nurse: Clinical Trials/1 Year FTC/CLS

A Professional Nurse – Clinical Trials (1 Year Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS), is a division of the Wits Health Consortium (WHC) of the School of Pathology. CLSs main purpose is to support the teaching and research activities of the School of Pathology through the provision of laboratory services, diagnostic and research advice, and data management support in accordance with the standards of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP).

CLS is an accredited laboratory and has a comprehensive quality management plan to ensure adherence to GCLP and its accreditation standards ensuring the integrity of clinical laboratory for clinical trial study participant care. CLS has achieved ongoing certifications for SANAS (South African National Accreditation System) ISO 15189 and GCLP Accreditation through the British Qualogy Group and is also inspected by the Division of AIDS (DAIDS) annually.

Main purpose of the job

Provide support of clinical trials or clinical programs within CLS

Location

Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Key performance areasAdherence to Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP)

Serve as primary contact for the sponsor/ site for project initiation and planning

Review project protocols and gain an understanding of the scope of work and assist with services agreements if required

Converting research protocols into workable study documents to enable all laboratory staff to access study information while conducting the protocol testing

Ensure project and protocol amendments are implemented as required

That all study projects are set up according to Good Clinical Laboratory Practise (GCLP), Good Clinical Practise (GCP)

Participant sample collection

Collection of invasive/non-invasive specimens in alignment with protocol

Observance of strict infection prevention and control practices during specimen collection. Including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE)

Ability to conform to contact, droplet, and aerosol precautions depending on protocol and specimen collection type, etc.

Must practice COVID protocols

Project Management/ coordination

Coordinate study on behalf of CLS once it has commenced

Prepare sample collection plans, project status and other administrative reports and submit them to internal stakeholders

Report timeously on project progress, the results of risk analyses, contingency plans, technical information, and input from the team throughout the project

Required minimum education and training

Diploma in General Nursing

Registered with SANC as Professional Nurse

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Completion of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) courses will be advantageous

Good phlebotomy skills

Good filling skills

Must be able to multitask

Must be customer /participant orientated

Good communication skills

Basic computer skills

Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook

Must have own car

Required minimum work experience

5 years post qualification with 2 years working experience in clinical trials (optional)

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 28 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

