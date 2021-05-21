Project Manager

May 21, 2021

Minimum years of experience:

  • 10-12 years sound and professional experience as a Project Manager
  • At least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation)

Minimum qualification required:

  • IT / Business Degree
  • Project Management Qualification (Prince2 / PMBOK / PMI / Six Sigma /ITIL or ASAP)
  • Depending on the line of Business has a PMI, Six Sigma, or equivalent certification, if in Six Sigma, has black belt
  • Certified Scrum Professional Scrum Master (scrumailliance.org)

Role tasks:

  • Manages internal resources in adherence to the company development standards for medium to large scale and high complexity projects
  • Manages resources capacities across different projects and timelines
  • Prepares project cost budgets, timeframe estimates and milestones in conjunction with detailed client project plans
  • Manages interdepartmental and customer expectations and stakeholder engagement
  • Monitors project performance, progress, and risk status
  • Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customer
  • Reports on project status and financials to customer and Management team
  • Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP
  • Performs development and operations of applications and features
  • Performs penetration testing and ensures compliance

Generic Technical / Functional skills :

  • Deep knowledge of project management skills
  • Extensive involvement in software project proposals
  • Experience with interfaces to JAVA, SAP, or other IT environments
  • Solution and Cloud architecture experience
  • ITPM project management experience
  • Experience in agile and waterfall methodologies
  • In-depth knowledge and experience of PMO activities

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

  • Jira and Confluence
  • HP ALM Test Manager advantageous
  • SAP Modular experience and functional consulting key
  • Time Management
  • In-depth knowledge and experience of PMO activities
  • Project Financials
  • MS Projects required

