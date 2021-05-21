Minimum years of experience:
- 10-12 years sound and professional experience as a Project Manager
- At least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation)
Minimum qualification required:
- IT / Business Degree
- Project Management Qualification (Prince2 / PMBOK / PMI / Six Sigma /ITIL or ASAP)
- Depending on the line of Business has a PMI, Six Sigma, or equivalent certification, if in Six Sigma, has black belt
- Certified Scrum Professional Scrum Master (scrumailliance.org)
Role tasks:
- Manages internal resources in adherence to the company development standards for medium to large scale and high complexity projects
- Manages resources capacities across different projects and timelines
- Prepares project cost budgets, timeframe estimates and milestones in conjunction with detailed client project plans
- Manages interdepartmental and customer expectations and stakeholder engagement
- Monitors project performance, progress, and risk status
- Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customer
- Reports on project status and financials to customer and Management team
- Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP
- Performs development and operations of applications and features
- Performs penetration testing and ensures compliance
Generic Technical / Functional skills :
- Deep knowledge of project management skills
- Extensive involvement in software project proposals
- Experience with interfaces to JAVA, SAP, or other IT environments
- Solution and Cloud architecture experience
- ITPM project management experience
- Experience in agile and waterfall methodologies
- In-depth knowledge and experience of PMO activities
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
- Jira and Confluence
- HP ALM Test Manager advantageous
- SAP Modular experience and functional consulting key
- Time Management
- Project Financials
- MS Projects required
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful