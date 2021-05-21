Project Manager

Minimum years of experience:

10-12 years sound and professional experience as a Project Manager

At least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation)

Minimum qualification required:

IT / Business Degree

Project Management Qualification (Prince2 / PMBOK / PMI / Six Sigma /ITIL or ASAP)

Depending on the line of Business has a PMI, Six Sigma, or equivalent certification, if in Six Sigma, has black belt

Certified Scrum Professional Scrum Master (scrumailliance.org)

Role tasks:

Manages internal resources in adherence to the company development standards for medium to large scale and high complexity projects

Manages resources capacities across different projects and timelines

Prepares project cost budgets, timeframe estimates and milestones in conjunction with detailed client project plans

Manages interdepartmental and customer expectations and stakeholder engagement

Monitors project performance, progress, and risk status

Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customer

Reports on project status and financials to customer and Management team

Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP

Performs development and operations of applications and features

Performs penetration testing and ensures compliance

Generic Technical / Functional skills :

Deep knowledge of project management skills

Extensive involvement in software project proposals

Experience with interfaces to JAVA, SAP, or other IT environments

Solution and Cloud architecture experience

ITPM project management experience

Experience in agile and waterfall methodologies

In-depth knowledge and experience of PMO activities

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

Jira and Confluence

HP ALM Test Manager advantageous

SAP Modular experience and functional consulting key

Time Management

In-depth knowledge and experience of PMO activities

Project Financials

MS Projects required

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position