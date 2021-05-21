Project Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Your magical multitasking ability & proven track record of the successful delivery of large & complex software engineering projects is sought by one of SAs leading Industrial IoT firms developing software solutions for the Mining, Healthcare & Maritime sectors seeking its next Project Manager. You must possess a relevant Bachelors Degree or have equivalent work experience at least 3-5 years Project Management, a PMP/PRINCE II Certification will be a bonus, skilled with MS Office & MS Project and proven delivery of software engineering projects in the range of >R1 million. DUTIES:

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of relevant projects.

Ensure all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

Ensure resource availability and allocation.

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress.

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.

Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and all relevant stakeholders.

Perform risk management to minimise project risks.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.

Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels.

Track project performance, specifically to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals.

Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to projects constraints based on financial analysis.

Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as other staff members.

Use and continually develop leadership skills.

Attend conferences and training as required to maintain proficiency.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

Develop spreadsheets, diagrams, and process maps to document needs.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience.

Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE II certification is a plus.

Experience/Skills

3-5 Years experience as a Project Manager.

Proven track record of successful software engineering project delivery (on time, in budget) of moderate to large/complex projects (>R1 million).

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Microsoft Project.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Solid organisational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills.

