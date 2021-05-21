Project Manager at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Project Manager to join their dynamic team
Location: Midrand/Menlyn//Home Office rotation
Minimum years of experience:
- 10-12 years’ sound and professional experience as a Project Manager
- At least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation
Responsibilites:
- development standards for medium to large scale and high complexity projects
- Manages resources’ capacities across different projects and timelines
- Prepares project cost budgets, timeframe estimates and milestones in conjunction with detailed client project plans
- Manages interdepartmental and customer expectations and stakeholder engagement
- Monitors project performance, progress, and risk status
- Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customer
- Reports on project status and financials to customer and Management team
- Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP
- Performs development and operations of applications and features
- Performs penetration testing and ensures compliance
Technical and Fucntional Skills:
- Jira and Confluence
- HP ALM Test Manager advantageous
- SAP Modular experience and functional consulting key
- Time Management
- Project Financials
- MS Projects required
Desired Skills:
- SAP ALM Test manager
- Jira and Confluence
- SAP Modular experience and functional consulting key