Project Manager at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Project Manager to join their dynamic team

Location: Midrand/Menlyn//Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

10-12 years’ sound and professional experience as a Project Manager

At least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation

Responsibilites:

development standards for medium to large scale and high complexity projects

Manages resources’ capacities across different projects and timelines

Prepares project cost budgets, timeframe estimates and milestones in conjunction with detailed client project plans

Manages interdepartmental and customer expectations and stakeholder engagement

Monitors project performance, progress, and risk status

Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customer

Reports on project status and financials to customer and Management team

Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP

Performs development and operations of applications and features

Performs penetration testing and ensures compliance

Technical and Fucntional Skills:

Jira and Confluence

HP ALM Test Manager advantageous

SAP Modular experience and functional consulting key

Time Management

Project Financials

MS Projects required

Desired Skills:

SAP ALM Test manager

Jira and Confluence

SAP Modular experience and functional consulting key

