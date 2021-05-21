Project Manager at Sabenza IT

May 21, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Project Manager to join their dynamic team

Location: Midrand/Menlyn//Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

  • 10-12 years’ sound and professional experience as a Project Manager
  • At least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation

Responsibilites:

  • development standards for medium to large scale and high complexity projects
  • Manages resources’ capacities across different projects and timelines
  • Prepares project cost budgets, timeframe estimates and milestones in conjunction with detailed client project plans
  • Manages interdepartmental and customer expectations and stakeholder engagement
  • Monitors project performance, progress, and risk status
  • Recommends the risk mitigating plans to the customer
  • Reports on project status and financials to customer and Management team
  • Ensures adherence to system security measures with SMP
  • Performs development and operations of applications and features
  • Performs penetration testing and ensures compliance

Technical and Fucntional Skills:

  • Jira and Confluence
  • HP ALM Test Manager advantageous
  • SAP Modular experience and functional consulting key
  • Time Management
  • Project Financials
  • MS Projects required

Desired Skills:

  • SAP ALM Test manager
  • Jira and Confluence
  • SAP Modular experience and functional consulting key

