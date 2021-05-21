Property Manager (Residential & Commercial)

REQUIREMENTS:
- MDA experience essential
- Must have residential and commercial property management experience
DUTIES:
Reporting:
- Responsible for both portfolios reporting.
- Weekly and monthly reports pertaining to arrears, occupancies, legal updates.
- Monthly management and quarterly board packs.
Human Recourses:
- Training, development and coaching of subordinates.
- Identifying talent within the team and assist in succession planning.
- Attending performance appraisals for subordinates on a quarterly basis.
- Managing internal conflict as well as ensuring adequate praise when required.
- Confirming off on all leave forms and managing year-end leave schedules.
Credit Control:
- Ultimately responsible to ensure both portfolio pre-billing, letter of demand and lease cancelations are accurate, and on time.
- Managing and monitoring legal cases across both portfolios and evictions with Exco.
- Signing off on all deposit refunds across both portfolios.
- Ultimately responsible for both silos collections on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis.
- Leasing
- Whilst the leasing department is decentralized and responsible for leasing, it is the PMs role to ensure their best endeavours that the properties occupancy rates are high and that annual renewals are being secured timeously.
- Being integral in the leasing approval process.
- Management of tenancies from occupation.
- Oversight on vacant units being presentable always to assist with deal conversion.
- Working closely with the leasing/ marketing silos to campaigns and signage.
- Ensuring the leasing administrators back-end process is accurate and efficient.
Facilities:
- Whilst the facilities team is also decentralized, there is also an onus on the PM to ensure the assets are well kept, compliant, building staff are working optimally and that the R@M budget is adhered to.