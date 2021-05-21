QA Manager

May 21, 2021

The QA manger will be responsible for the managing, continuous improvement and establishing of the Food Safety and Quality standards.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Food Technology or similar field
  • Masters degree will be an advantage
  • 5 years’ experience in a similar position
  • Halaal and Kosher certificate or experience
  • COA and STP certificate
  • Experience working with FSSC and HACCP
  • Experience with Audits
  • Experience in a manufacturing environment

Behavioural requirement

  • Attention to detail
  • Management skill
  • Excellent time management skills

Please note that should you not hear from us in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Food Safety
  • HACCP
  • Quality Assurance
  • Quality Management
  • Halaal

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Food manufacturing industry

Learn more/Apply for this position