QA Manager

The QA manger will be responsible for the managing, continuous improvement and establishing of the Food Safety and Quality standards.

Bachelor’s degree in Food Technology or similar field

Masters degree will be an advantage

5 years’ experience in a similar position

Halaal and Kosher certificate or experience

COA and STP certificate

Experience working with FSSC and HACCP

Experience with Audits

Experience in a manufacturing environment

Behavioural requirement

Attention to detail

Management skill

Excellent time management skills

Desired Skills:

Food Safety

HACCP

Quality Assurance

Quality Management

Halaal

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Food manufacturing industry

