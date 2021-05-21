QA Manager

The QA manger will be responsible for the managing, continuous improvement and establishing of the Food Safety and Quality standards.
- Bachelor’s degree in Food Technology or similar field
- Masters degree will be an advantage
- 5 years’ experience in a similar position
- Halaal and Kosher certificate or experience
- COA and STP certificate
- Experience working with FSSC and HACCP
- Experience with Audits
- Experience in a manufacturing environment
Behavioural requirement
- Attention to detail
- Management skill
- Excellent time management skills
Please note that should you not hear from us in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Food Safety
- HACCP
- Quality Assurance
- Quality Management
- Halaal
About The Employer:
Our client is in the Food manufacturing industry