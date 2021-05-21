Qualified Hair Stylist at Headhunters

May 21, 2021

A well-established and highly sophisticated Hair, Skin and Nail Salon is currently seeking an experienced Qualified Hair Stylist .

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Relevant tertiary qualification and qualified as a Hair Stylist (Please submit certificates with application)
  • 2-3 years experience as a Hair Stylist, post-qualification
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills

YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES IF YOU TICK THE FOLLOWING BOXES:

  • You are well-groomed and presentable
  • You are a team player
  • You are passionate about Hair Styling
  • You are highly driven and self-motivated
  • You have a high work ethic
  • You are dynamic and energetic

