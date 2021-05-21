Qualified Hair Stylist at Headhunters

A well-established and highly sophisticated Hair, Skin and Nail Salon is currently seeking an experienced Qualified Hair Stylist .
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Relevant tertiary qualification and qualified as a Hair Stylist (Please submit certificates with application)
- 2-3 years experience as a Hair Stylist, post-qualification
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES IF YOU TICK THE FOLLOWING BOXES:
- You are well-groomed and presentable
- You are a team player
- You are passionate about Hair Styling
- You are highly driven and self-motivated
- You have a high work ethic
- You are dynamic and energetic