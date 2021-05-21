We are looking for an experienced Recruiter to help us grow! This position will work on filling a wide range of positions within the financial services sector ranging from entry-level to operational and senior management levels.
This position is responsible for providing the highest level of recruitment and consulting services to clients and candidates. This position delivers high-quality professional candidates and advances the Afrizan brand across numerous markets and professional communities while guiding hiring managers and candidates through the selection process. This individual will perform the full recruitment lifecycle and maintain excellent relationships with hiring managers, candidates, and internal clients. A wide degree of creativity, near- and long-term recruiting vision, business understanding, and organisation is [URL Removed] will be working within a target driven environment, where you will earn a basic salary and commission.Duties Include:
- Management of the end-to-end recruitment lifecycle
- Matching and placing finance candidates into the right position by ensuring the client and candidates needs are understood and met
- Develop and maintain a network of contacts to help identify and source qualified candidates
- Candidate headhunting to target both active and passive external candidates, particularly hard-to-find talent and niche skills
- Leverage online recruiting resources and in-house system to identify and recruit the very best candidates
- Review resumes and credentials for appropriateness of skills, experience and knowledge in relation to position requirements
- Pre-screen and interview candidates through competency based questioning techniques
- Manage and coordinate all communication with candidates and clients
- Prepare candidates for interviews with clients by providing detailed information on the company, department background, job descriptions, culture and expectation-setting
- Manage the presentation, selection, offer, negotiation, closing, and administrative components involved in full recruitment lifecycle
- Cold Calling to generate new business Business Development
- Market and industry research and due-diligence
About The Employer:
Qualification & Experience
- Relevant qualification (Diploma / Degree)
- 3+ years working experience in a recruitment environment
- Experience in a sales field would be an added advantage
- Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Word, Powerpoint, Outlook
Additional Skills / Competencies
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Strong problem-solving abilities
- Strong organisational skills and attention to detail
- Good interpersonal skills
- Relationship Building Skills
- Time Management Skills
- Target Driven and Dependable