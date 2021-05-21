Recruiter

We are looking for an experienced Recruiter to help us grow! This position will work on filling a wide range of positions within the financial services sector ranging from entry-level to operational and senior management levels.

This position is responsible for providing the highest level of recruitment and consulting services to clients and candidates. This position delivers high-quality professional candidates and advances the Afrizan brand across numerous markets and professional communities while guiding hiring managers and candidates through the selection process. This individual will perform the full recruitment lifecycle and maintain excellent relationships with hiring managers, candidates, and internal clients. A wide degree of creativity, near- and long-term recruiting vision, business understanding, and organisation is [URL Removed] will be working within a target driven environment, where you will earn a basic salary and commission.Duties Include:

Management of the end-to-end recruitment lifecycle

Matching and placing finance candidates into the right position by ensuring the client and candidates needs are understood and met

Develop and maintain a network of contacts to help identify and source qualified candidates

Candidate headhunting to target both active and passive external candidates, particularly hard-to-find talent and niche skills

Leverage online recruiting resources and in-house system to identify and recruit the very best candidates

Review resumes and credentials for appropriateness of skills, experience and knowledge in relation to position requirements

Pre-screen and interview candidates through competency based questioning techniques

Manage and coordinate all communication with candidates and clients

Prepare candidates for interviews with clients by providing detailed information on the company, department background, job descriptions, culture and expectation-setting

Manage the presentation, selection, offer, negotiation, closing, and administrative components involved in full recruitment lifecycle

Cold Calling to generate new business Business Development

Market and industry research and due-diligence

About The Employer:

Qualification & Experience

Relevant qualification (Diploma / Degree)

3+ years working experience in a recruitment environment

Experience in a sales field would be an added advantage

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Word, Powerpoint, Outlook

Additional Skills / Competencies

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Strong problem-solving abilities

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail

Good interpersonal skills

Relationship Building Skills

Time Management Skills

Target Driven and Dependable

