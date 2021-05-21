REGIONAL FINANCE MANAGER (BBEEE) Gauteng North R350 000-00 to R500 000-00 Per Annum CTC Cellphone + Company vehicle

REGIONAL FINANCE MANAGER (BBEEE)

Gauteng North

R350 000-00 to R500 000-00 Per Annum CTC

Cellphone + Company vehicle

A Tyre manufacturer and distributor seeks an Operations Finance Manager with a B Com (Accounting) / BCompt to be responsible to manage the financial and administrative functions of the Branches within the Gauteng Region to optimize profits.

You will ensure compliance with laid down Policies and Procedures, report non-compliance thereof, and initiate and monitor corrective action. Assist in ensuring that branch management accounts are accurate and timeously distributed, assist with the preparation of the annual budgets, and be responsible for ensuring that the branch staff is adequately trained and competent to handle all transactions and administration functions. Assist with resolution of all branch-related queries as and when these arise and working capital and asset management (debtors, stock, fixed assets). Assist with Financial contribution & evaluation (expense and income control, financial input). Ensure compliance with financial reporting within the general SOX framework. Conduct Internal Audits in branches & evaluate internal controls in terms of policies and procedures. Extensive and regular traveling to the various branches will be required.

Minimum Requirements

A Minimum of 5 years in a Tyre industry

A sound working knowledge of all related Admin/Financial systems, particularly GRIPS or a similar computer system.

A proven knowledge & experience in audit functions.

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Finance

Auditing

Financial analysis

Financial forecast

Financial reports

Financial Control

Financial Reporting Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

