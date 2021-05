Sales Consultants at Gro-direct Rustenburg

We are a well-established sales company in Rustenburg, and we are currently looking for sales consultants to join our very energetic, target driven and dynamic team. We are looking for individuals who are self-starters, goal oriented

Candidate must have Matric and be a South African Citizen.

Send CV to [Email Address Removed]

Or Call [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

