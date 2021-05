Sales Representative at Gro-direct Rustenburg

We are looking for an enthusiastic Sales Consultants to join our Team

The Individual will contribute in generating sales for our company. You will be responsible for closing sales deals over the phone and maintaining good customer relationships.

The Individual must be an excellent communicator and have superior people skills. You must be comfortable presenting products or services over the phone.

Responsibilities

Answer questions about products or the company

Take the Customer through the Sales Process

Ask questions to understand customer requirements and close sales

Handle grievances to preserve the company’s reputation

Requirements

Experience as sales representative not necessary as we provide full training.

Willingness to learn and Develop

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Cool-tempered and able to handle rejection

Matric or higher qualification

