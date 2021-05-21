Salesforce Developer

Role based in Rosebank

Description:

The Salesforce Developer is responsible for the development and implementation of Salesforce CRM and custom Salesforce Lightning Platform product solutions, with the goal of achieving the highest level of customer value and satisfaction. The Salesforce Developer must be a team player and will participate in the full application life cycle from technical design to development, testing, technical documentation, and deployment.

Responsibilities:

Analysis and technical design of client requirements as received from the Sales team for new implementations or the Client/Business Analysis team for new Cases/projects for existing clients.

Process declarative development when code is not required.

Development of new/maintenance of existing Apex, Lightning and Visualforce code.

Processing data imports and exports in varying volumes and formats.

Setting up of Reports and Dashboards.

Setup and customisation of Salesforce security (users, profiles, permission sets, etc.).

Testing and reviewing solutions completed by other team-members.

Assisting the Release Management team with deployment requirements.

The candidate must:

Have 2+ years of Salesforce experience in the areas of responsibility listed above.

Be a quick learner.

Have knowledge of applications, relational database, and web technology.

Be able to work as part of a team to solve technical problems.

Have solid oral, written, presentation, collaboration, and interpersonal communication skills.

Work in a project managed environment.

To get into the A list, the candidate must have:

One or more Salesforce certifications (preferably the App Builder and/or Platform Developer 1 certifications).

Experience in web-based application development.

Industry knowledge in the Risk and/or Insurance verticals.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position