SAP Basis Technical Operations Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP Basis Technical Operations Specialist

SAP Consultant

5 + years’ experience

Fair knowledge across all SAP modules Initial focus on master data.

Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.

The following functional skills are essential:

Consultants for Integration requirements.

S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous

Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)

Min 5 years’ experience exposed to user applications

Min 4 years ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis

Motor or related manufacturing experience

Experience Required

At least 8 – 10 years SAP Basis experience.

SAP BW4/HANA (HA200) knowledge – practical system knowledge of at least 2 – 3 years.

Knowledge & Experience with SAP ABAP and JAVA based systems on NetWeaver release.

Good Knowledge of Linux file Systems, Linux commands & scripting.

Good Understanding of Networks, Firewalls & Ports.

Experience with SAP system health checks, dump/trace analysis and monitoring tools.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Understanding and application of standard ITPM framework.

Strong organising skills and attention to detail are a pre-requisite

Other Beneficial Experience:

BW Application Experience

HANA Modelling (Native, Hybrid, XSC, XSA)

Smart Data Integration

Smart Data Access

SAP Data Intelligence

Cloud (AWS) – VPC, Route53, Instance Ordering etc.

Knowledge of Docker & Kubernetes.

AD/GD/LAAS Knowledge

Details of Main Tasks

The primary tasks for the Technical Operations Specialist include the proactive monitoring and maintenance of the entire SAP BW Landscape with key focus being analysing and planning of SAP maintenance tasks and system changes.Provide 1st and 2nd level support during incidents to identify problematic areas.Co-ordinate activities and provide the interface mechanism between Technical (Basis) and Functional operations in order for

SAP to function both optimally and efficiently thereby ensuring the

constant alignment and improvement of the SAP system.

Responsible for ensuring availability and performance of the SAP infrastructure and associated databases.

Work to ensure that the associated hardware resources allocated to the SAP databases are operating correctly and ensuring that they have a high level of resilience and performance.

Ensure that all periodic maintenance is carried out to ensure the optimal performance of all SAP related systems and databases in accordance with the BMW standards.

Responsible for providing trend analysis to management team to enable them to make informed decisions regarding resource management.

Proactively monitor the SAP systems to ensure secure services with minimum downtime.

Trouble shooting and maintenance

Responsible for troubleshooting and problem solving of SAP PRD, INT and DEV environments.

Responsible for improvement and maintenance of the environments including patch management and upgrades.

Responsible for implementation and release of database changes according to agreed timescales, costs and change control.

Ensuring that all transports between DEV and INT and DEV and PRD environments are fully documented and take place within the BMW approved change control processes.

Main Functions

BWonHANA & BW4/HANA – Installations, Upgrades, Backup, Recovery, Migrations,

Troubleshooting.

HANA Installations, Upgrades, Security, Troubleshooting & Performance.

SAP IQ Installations, Upgrades, Troubleshooting & Performance.

Linux Upgrades, Setup & Troubleshooting.

SAP Technical Administration.

Incident and Request Management.

Change Request Management.

SAP Technical System Monitoring.

SAP Transport Management.

Desired Skills:

SAP BW

HANA

DATA Integration

smart data access

HANA Modelling

cloud

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

