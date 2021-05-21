SAP HR Success Factors Consultant at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP HR Functional Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/ Rosslyn/Home office rotational

Role Tasks:

Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.

Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.

Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.

Preparation of test cases and user manuals.

Technical and Fucntionals Skills:

Certified SAP SF (Learning, Recruiting, EC)

Basic Knowledge of SAP HCI (integrations)

Employee Central

Recruiting

Learning

SAP HCM knowledge (data model)

Desired Skills:

