SAP HR Success Factors Consultant at Sabenza IT

May 21, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP HR Functional Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/ Rosslyn/Home office rotational

Role Tasks:

  • Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.

  • Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.

  • Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.

  • Preparation of test cases and user manuals.

Technical and Fucntionals Skills:

  • Certified SAP SF (Learning, Recruiting, EC)
  • Basic Knowledge of SAP HCI (integrations)

Employee Central

  • Recruiting
  • Learning
  • SAP HCM knowledge (data model)

Desired Skills:

  • Certified SAP SF
  • Basic Knowledge of SAP HCI (integrations)
  • Employee Central
  • Recruiting

Learn more/Apply for this position