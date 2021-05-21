SAP HR Success Factors Consultant at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP HR Functional Consultant to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/ Rosslyn/Home office rotational
Role Tasks:
- Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
- Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
Technical and Fucntionals Skills:
- Certified SAP SF (Learning, Recruiting, EC)
- Basic Knowledge of SAP HCI (integrations)
Employee Central
- Recruiting
- Learning
- SAP HCM knowledge (data model)
Desired Skills:
