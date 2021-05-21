SAP PP/PM Consultant at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP PP/PM Consutlant with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation
Min qualification required : Relevant IT ddgree/Business Degree
Minimum years: 6+ years
Technical and Fucntionals Skills:
- SAP PP/PM Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve SAP PP/PM issues
- Conduct SAP PP/PM process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP PP/PM functional documentation
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
Desired Skills:
- SAP PP and PM process configuration
- documentation development