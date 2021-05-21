SAP PP/PM Consultant at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP PP/PM Consutlant with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation

Min qualification required : Relevant IT ddgree/Business Degree

Minimum years: 6+ years

Technical and Fucntionals Skills:

SAP PP/PM Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP PP/PM issues

Conduct SAP PP/PM process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP PP/PM functional documentation

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Desired Skills:

SAP PP and PM process configuration

documentation development

