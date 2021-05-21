SAP PP/PM Consultant at Sabenza IT

May 21, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP PP/PM Consutlant with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation

Min qualification required : Relevant IT ddgree/Business Degree

Minimum years: 6+ years

Technical and Fucntionals Skills:

  • SAP PP/PM Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve SAP PP/PM issues
  • Conduct SAP PP/PM process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP PP/PM functional documentation
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Desired Skills:

  • SAP PP and PM process configuration
  • documentation development

Learn more/Apply for this position