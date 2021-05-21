SENIOR BOOKKEEPER at NON-PROFIT ORGANISATION

This is a non-profit organisiation working within the human rights sector in projects on a number of continents, but the financial administrative office is based in Century [URL Removed] is a small office and at present is looking to appoint an Accountant who will report to the Financial Manager.

Ideally the successful candidate will have the following :-

B.Com Degree and at least 3 years’ work experience in a similar financial accounting role together with relevant financial education required

Proficient with Quickbooks online.

Strong attention to detail and an ability to process accounts accurately.

Intermediate Excel skills preferred .

Ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple tasks on tight timelines

Your duties will include :-

Posting and processing journal entries to ensure all business transactions are recorded.

Preparing monthly balance sheets, income statements and other financial statements.

Reconcile bank account and credit cards by gathering and balancing information.

Accounts payable.

Monthly payroll preparation document control assistance.

Employee Onboarding & Offboarding document control assistance.

General Ledger Reconciliation.

Assist with Audit Preparation.

Operations Funds Spreadsheet management, transaction capturing.

Cash Count checks.

Assist the Project Staff Compliment with guidance, queries, and/or resolving issues with their accounting and administrative requirements.

Petty cash capturing and counts with Financial Manager.

Assist the Financial Manager where required.

Utilize accounting applications to extract information and reports (and if necessary, input transactions relevant to a particular responsibility of the incumbent).

Maintain company accounting controls.

Other adhoc tasks.

If you meet this set of required accounting requirements, please send your CV together with

your CURRENT OR RECENT SALARY LEVEL. Please be aware that this is a Non-profit oorganisation which is donor funded and therefore does not pay commercial salaries and benefits.

CV and Salary information should be emailed to Pat Stewart of Anchor Executive Recruitment on [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Senior level Bookkeeping necessary

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Small Non-Profit office – this role reporting to the Financial Manager

Employer & Job Benefits:

No Benefits offered

