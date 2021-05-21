Senior Data Analyst

May 21, 2021

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics
  • Proven working experience as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst
  • Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques
  • Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL etc), programming (XML, Javascript, or ETL frameworks)
  • Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analyzing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc)
  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
  • Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
  • Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
  • Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
  • Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
  • Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems
  • Work with management to prioritize business and information needs
  • Locate and define new process improvement opportunities

Desired Skills:

  • data models
  • database design development
  • data mining
  • segmentation techniques

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

