Senior Data Analyst

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- BS in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics
- Proven working experience as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst
- Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques
- Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), databases (SQL etc), programming (XML, Javascript, or ETL frameworks)
- Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analyzing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc)
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
- Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
- Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
- Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
- Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems
- Work with management to prioritize business and information needs
- Locate and define new process improvement opportunities
Desired Skills:
- data models
- database design development
- data mining
- segmentation techniques
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree