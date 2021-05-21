Senior SQL Data Engineer / BI Developer – Woodmead – R800K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading financial services firm that helps wealth and investment managers grow their business by making investments more accessible are looking to hire the services of a hire calibre Senior SQL Data Engineer / BI Developer.

The role requires an innovative strategic thinking individual who will partake in meaningful work to meet organizational objectives of providing administration and technology solutions to asset managers and financial advisors throughout Southern Africa and Europe

Requirements:

IT-Related Tertiary qualification (BSc, IT Diploma, etc.) preferred.

5 years of relevant experience

MS SQL

ETL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

Power BI

Reference Number for this position is NN52628 which is a permanent position based in Woodmead offering a cost to company salary of R800K per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

