Service Consultant

May 21, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Ensures that the service offering provided satisfies customers needs, and identifies leads across their allocated Key Account Managers Portfolios.
  • Resolve all enquiries or queries escalated to you by your Account Managers within a reasonable timeframe.
  • Ensure that your portfolio is sufficiently serviced to ensure customer satisfaction.
  • Ensure that clients portfolios data integrity is accurately maintained.
  • Assists with preparing and presenting business proposals to both existing and new potential customers
  • Maintains close relationships with the Accounts Manager in order to capitalise on opportunities identified.
  • Ensures effective management of documentation and records as defined within the customers document retention strategy by informing customers of past due dates.
  • Deals with, resolves and reports on issues, concerns and complaints as relates to your portfolio or allocated clients.

Requirements:

  • 3 year Degree/Diploma in Sales/ Business Administration Management/Customer Relationship Marketing/Marketing Management
  • At least 6 years solid knowledge of Sales, Channel and Consumer Marketing functions, Logistics or Supply Chain
  • Excellent command of the English language
  • Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Must pay attention to detail
  • Must be focused on achieving results
  • Must be a team player
  • Must have business acumen and be able to communicate at all levels
  • Must be highly computer literate
  • Demonstrate excellent organisational skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Cellphone Allowance
  • Petrol Allowance
  • Commission
  • Pension
  • Medical Aid

