Service Consultant

Responsibilities:

Ensures that the service offering provided satisfies customers needs, and identifies leads across their allocated Key Account Managers Portfolios.

Resolve all enquiries or queries escalated to you by your Account Managers within a reasonable timeframe.

Ensure that your portfolio is sufficiently serviced to ensure customer satisfaction.

Ensure that clients portfolios data integrity is accurately maintained.

Assists with preparing and presenting business proposals to both existing and new potential customers

Maintains close relationships with the Accounts Manager in order to capitalise on opportunities identified.

Ensures effective management of documentation and records as defined within the customers document retention strategy by informing customers of past due dates.

Deals with, resolves and reports on issues, concerns and complaints as relates to your portfolio or allocated clients.

Requirements:

3 year Degree/Diploma in Sales/ Business Administration Management/Customer Relationship Marketing/Marketing Management

At least 6 years solid knowledge of Sales, Channel and Consumer Marketing functions, Logistics or Supply Chain

Excellent command of the English language

Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Must pay attention to detail

Must be focused on achieving results

Must be a team player

Must have business acumen and be able to communicate at all levels

Must be highly computer literate

Demonstrate excellent organisational skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

Cellphone Allowance

Petrol Allowance

Commission

Pension

Medical Aid

