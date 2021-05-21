Snr JAVA Developer (Angular)

May 21, 2021

An exciting Automotive Giant who is in charge of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Snr JAVA Developer (Angular) 1417

Minimum years of experience:

  • 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum qualification required:

Work experience, diploma / degree

Role tasks

  • Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/applicationReview and present proposed system solution to ITProject Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits

User sign off

Experience with the following technologies are important:

(SaaS) applications is a plus

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • Developer
  • Angular
  • AWS
  • JIRA
  • CONFLUENCE
  • JAVA EE
  • RESTful API

Learn more/Apply for this position