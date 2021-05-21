An exciting Automotive Giant who is in charge of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a
Snr JAVA Developer (Angular) 1417
Minimum years of experience:
- 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
Agile working experience advantageous
Minimum qualification required:
Work experience, diploma / degree
Role tasks
-
Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/applicationReview and present proposed system solution to ITProject Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
-
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
User sign off
Experience with the following technologies are important:
(SaaS) applications is a plus
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- Developer
- Angular
- AWS
- JIRA
- CONFLUENCE
- JAVA EE
- RESTful API