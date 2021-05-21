Snr JAVA Developer (Angular)

An exciting Automotive Giant who is in charge of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Snr JAVA Developer (Angular) 1417

Minimum years of experience:

7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum qualification required:

Work experience, diploma / degree

Role tasks

Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/applicationReview and present proposed system solution to ITProject Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

User sign off

Experience with the following technologies are important:

(SaaS) applications is a plus

Desired Skills:

JAVA

Developer

Angular

AWS

JIRA

CONFLUENCE

JAVA EE

RESTful API

