Software Engineer Automation Testing

May 21, 2021

The Role: DevelopandmaintaincustomscriptsorcodeforUItestautomationforbackendservicesandUIapplications.Workwithdevelopmentteamstohelpimplementoptimizedandre-usabletestautomationfunctionsPreparetestapproachandtestscriptsbasedonStoriesExecuteautomationscriptsandmanualtestcases,whennecessaryWorkcloselywithBusinessandTechnologypartnersondefectresolutionsKeeptestdocumentationuptodateUsetheirknowledgeoftestingandtestabilitytoinfluencebettersoftwaredesign,promoteproperengineeringpractice,bugpreventionstrategies,testability,accessibility,privacy,andotheradvancedqualityconceptsacrossproductsCollaborateondeterminingtherootcauseofaproductionoutage,thenpinpointteststhatneedtobeaddedto preventsimilaroutagesinthefutureSkills and Experience: Qualifications:

  • Bachelor??sdegreeinInformationTechnology/ComputerScienceorEquivalent
  • Agile certificationdesirable
  • Testing certificationmandatory

Experience

  • Hands-on experience with web services test automation scripting using Java or SoapUI + Groovy
  • Hands-onExperiencewithUItestautomationscriptingusingSeleniumJava+TestNG
  • Hands-on experience in Continuous Integration Tool Jenkins / Hudson job setup and debugging of failed jobs
  • Hands-on experience in Version Control systems like Git
  • Hands-on experience with Test Automation Design patterns; PageObject Model and PageObject Factory
  • Experiencewithanyprogramminglanguage

Key Accountabilities:

  • IdentifyTestcasesforAutomation
  • Design,write and administer UI test automation scripts withSeleniumandAppium
  • Design,writeandadministerServicestestswithSoapUI+Groovyand/orJava
  • (Updateexistingtestsintheautomationtestsuites)
  • Executeautomatedtestscriptsandreviewresults
  • Performfunctionalandtechnicaltestexecution activities
  • Ensureproductqualityonthefunctionalandintegrationaspectsoftheproduct
  • Clearlycommunicateviatestplans,designdocs,bugs,emailandcode-need
  • toaddressdifferentaudiencestomakesuretheyareeithergatheringthe informationthatwillhelpthembuildbetterstrategiesorpresentfeedback thatwillhelpinfluencethe
  • Measure and report test coverage across all applicable coverage dimensions
  • Ensurethe appropriate testing tasks are scheduled during release and iteration planning by actively collaborating with developers and business stakeholders to clarify requirements, especially in terms of testability, consistency, and completeness
  • Report defects and work with the team to resolve them

Personality and Attributes:

  • Early,effective,accurateandconciseverbalandwrittencommunication
  • Able to allocate sufficient time to activity in relation to its deemed urgency and importance
  • Receptive to various viewpoints and situations with room for compromise, and is able to debate and present alternatives if in disagreement.
  • Capableofworkingindependentlyorwithinateam
  • Abletomaintainsolidrelationshipswithallthepeopletheyworkwith.
  • Proactive and takesinitiative

