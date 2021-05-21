Software Engineer Automation Testing

The Role: DevelopandmaintaincustomscriptsorcodeforUItestautomationforbackendservicesandUIapplications.Workwithdevelopmentteamstohelpimplementoptimizedandre-usabletestautomationfunctionsPreparetestapproachandtestscriptsbasedonStoriesExecuteautomationscriptsandmanualtestcases,whennecessaryWorkcloselywithBusinessandTechnologypartnersondefectresolutionsKeeptestdocumentationuptodateUsetheirknowledgeoftestingandtestabilitytoinfluencebettersoftwaredesign,promoteproperengineeringpractice,bugpreventionstrategies,testability,accessibility,privacy,andotheradvancedqualityconceptsacrossproductsCollaborateondeterminingtherootcauseofaproductionoutage,thenpinpointteststhatneedtobeaddedto preventsimilaroutagesinthefutureSkills and Experience: Qualifications:
- Bachelor??sdegreeinInformationTechnology/ComputerScienceorEquivalent
- Agile certificationdesirable
- Testing certificationmandatory
Experience
- Hands-on experience with web services test automation scripting using Java or SoapUI + Groovy
- Hands-onExperiencewithUItestautomationscriptingusingSeleniumJava+TestNG
- Hands-on experience in Continuous Integration Tool Jenkins / Hudson job setup and debugging of failed jobs
- Hands-on experience in Version Control systems like Git
- Hands-on experience with Test Automation Design patterns; PageObject Model and PageObject Factory
- Experiencewithanyprogramminglanguage
Key Accountabilities:
- IdentifyTestcasesforAutomation
- Design,write and administer UI test automation scripts withSeleniumandAppium
- Design,writeandadministerServicestestswithSoapUI+Groovyand/orJava
- (Updateexistingtestsintheautomationtestsuites)
- Executeautomatedtestscriptsandreviewresults
- Performfunctionalandtechnicaltestexecution activities
- Ensureproductqualityonthefunctionalandintegrationaspectsoftheproduct
- Clearlycommunicateviatestplans,designdocs,bugs,emailandcode-need
- toaddressdifferentaudiencestomakesuretheyareeithergatheringthe informationthatwillhelpthembuildbetterstrategiesorpresentfeedback thatwillhelpinfluencethe
- Measure and report test coverage across all applicable coverage dimensions
- Ensurethe appropriate testing tasks are scheduled during release and iteration planning by actively collaborating with developers and business stakeholders to clarify requirements, especially in terms of testability, consistency, and completeness
- Report defects and work with the team to resolve them
Personality and Attributes:
- Early,effective,accurateandconciseverbalandwrittencommunication
- Able to allocate sufficient time to activity in relation to its deemed urgency and importance
- Receptive to various viewpoints and situations with room for compromise, and is able to debate and present alternatives if in disagreement.
- Capableofworkingindependentlyorwithinateam
- Abletomaintainsolidrelationshipswithallthepeopletheyworkwith.
- Proactive and takesinitiative