Talent Acquisition Specialist (6 months contract) at Rand Mutual Holding (Pty) Ltd

Purpose
Reporting to the Talent Acquisition Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for recruiting candidates for various business units, from entry level to senior roles.The Talent Acquisition Specialist will also be required to assist the team with recruitment administration and coordination.
Qualifications and Experience Required
HR degree/ Diploma or equivalent
3- 4 years relevant experience
Experience in an insurance or financial environment is advantageous
Internal Recruitment experience is advantageous
Experience with bulk recruitment
Key Areas of Responsibility
Ensure all Talent Acquisition matters are dealt with efficiently and in accordance with company policies and procedures
Be aware of own responsibilities and can adapt as and when required
Have extremely high regard and responsibility for the confidential nature of the role and have a firm, diplomatic and fair approach with all staff
Co-ordinate recruitment activities on behalf of the team, including posting of job openings, preparing advertisements and announcements
Process applications, disseminate recruitment material, and schedule interviews
Keep all stakeholders updated on the recruitment process
Assist team with the submission ofrisk checksand obtainingreference checks for prospective employees
Analyse the skills and qualities required for each job and develop job specifications/job adverts
Facilitate case studies, psychometric and technical assessments
Manage relationship with service providers
Knowledge, Skills and Competencies Required
Proven track record of facilitating the end-to-end recruitment process
Ability to interact with people at all levels
Knowledge of recruitment processes
Respect confidentiality
MS Office proficiency
Analytical skills
Ability to work under pressure
Excellent written and verbal communication
Attention to detail and accuracy
Customer service orientation
Information management
Problem solving
Planning and organizing
Professional personal presentation