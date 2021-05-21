Talent Acquisition Specialist (6 months contract) at Rand Mutual Holding (Pty) Ltd

Purpose

Reporting to the Talent Acquisition Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for recruiting candidates for various business units, from entry level to senior roles.The Talent Acquisition Specialist will also be required to assist the team with recruitment administration and coordination.

Qualifications and Experience Required

HR degree/ Diploma or equivalent

3- 4 years relevant experience

Experience in an insurance or financial environment is advantageous

Internal Recruitment experience is advantageous

Experience with bulk recruitment

Key Areas of Responsibility

Ensure all Talent Acquisition matters are dealt with efficiently and in accordance with company policies and procedures

Be aware of own responsibilities and can adapt as and when required

Have extremely high regard and responsibility for the confidential nature of the role and have a firm, diplomatic and fair approach with all staff

Co-ordinate recruitment activities on behalf of the team, including posting of job openings, preparing advertisements and announcements

Process applications, disseminate recruitment material, and schedule interviews

Keep all stakeholders updated on the recruitment process

Assist team with the submission ofrisk checksand obtainingreference checks for prospective employees

Analyse the skills and qualities required for each job and develop job specifications/job adverts

Facilitate case studies, psychometric and technical assessments

Manage relationship with service providers

Knowledge, Skills and Competencies Required

Proven track record of facilitating the end-to-end recruitment process

Ability to interact with people at all levels

Knowledge of recruitment processes

Respect confidentiality

MS Office proficiency

Analytical skills

Ability to work under pressure

Excellent written and verbal communication

Attention to detail and accuracy

Customer service orientation

Information management

Problem solving

Planning and organizing

Professional personal presentation

