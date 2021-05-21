Technical Test Automation Analyst

May 21, 2021

Minimum years of experience:

  • 6+ years

Minimum qualification required:

  • Formal IT Degree/Diploma

Role tasks:

  • Understanding of product and application development concepts
  • Ability to analyse a process from start to finish
  • Perform automated / manual testing of product, document the process thoroughly.
  • Compile test cases around business requirements.
  • Develop / expand test automation framework of common business scenarios.
  • Usability and UX testing.
  • Responsible for defect lifecycle.
  • Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT and UAT) and distribute the results
  • Preparation and moderation of Test Entry/Exit Gateways
  • Planning and effort estimation for test case execution
  • Plan, organize and support test case creation and adaptation
  • Participation in Backlog Refinements
  • Create test data with reflecting various scenarios.
  • Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution
  • Perform manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing
  • Escalate deviations in the plan to Agile Master
  • Will liaison with Architect, POs, and developers
  • Setup and track a lessons learnt sheet related to test topics
  • Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.

Technical / Functional skills (e.g., SAP module, Java, etc.):

  • Comfortable to work and test Java, Spring, Angular based applications.
  • Strong work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest-assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, Rest and SOAP web services
  • Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket.
  • Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous.
  • Good understanding of AWS stack or cloud-based environments.
  • Create technical integration & automated tests suite using automation frameworks.
  • Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA
  • Maintenance of automation packs.
  • Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
  • Assist development team with testing requirements.
  • Responsible for adhering to and assisting in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the organization.
  • Reporting with attention to details and correctness.
  • Able to perform requirements review & static analysis of code.
  • Familiar with agile and testing methodologies
  • Continuous Integration / Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline
  • Able to set up and work with mocking frameworks such as Test Containers or similar tools.
  • Ability to review and pick up new automation tools
  • Oracle/PostgreSQL database knowledge would be appreciated

