Technical Test Automation Analyst

Minimum years of experience:
- 6+ years
Minimum qualification required:
- Formal IT Degree/Diploma
Role tasks:
- Understanding of product and application development concepts
- Ability to analyse a process from start to finish
- Perform automated / manual testing of product, document the process thoroughly.
- Compile test cases around business requirements.
- Develop / expand test automation framework of common business scenarios.
- Usability and UX testing.
- Responsible for defect lifecycle.
- Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT and UAT) and distribute the results
- Preparation and moderation of Test Entry/Exit Gateways
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution
- Plan, organize and support test case creation and adaptation
- Participation in Backlog Refinements
- Create test data with reflecting various scenarios.
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution
- Perform manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Agile Master
- Will liaison with Architect, POs, and developers
- Setup and track a lessons learnt sheet related to test topics
- Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.
Technical / Functional skills (e.g., SAP module, Java, etc.):
- Comfortable to work and test Java, Spring, Angular based applications.
- Strong work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest-assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, Rest and SOAP web services
- Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket.
- Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous.
- Good understanding of AWS stack or cloud-based environments.
- Create technical integration & automated tests suite using automation frameworks.
- Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA
- Maintenance of automation packs.
- Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
- Assist development team with testing requirements.
- Responsible for adhering to and assisting in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the organization.
- Reporting with attention to details and correctness.
- Able to perform requirements review & static analysis of code.
- Familiar with agile and testing methodologies
- Continuous Integration / Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline
- Able to set up and work with mocking frameworks such as Test Containers or similar tools.
- Ability to review and pick up new automation tools
- Oracle/PostgreSQL database knowledge would be appreciated
