Technical Test Automation Analyst

Minimum years of experience:

6+ years

Minimum qualification required:

Formal IT Degree/Diploma

Role tasks:

Understanding of product and application development concepts

Ability to analyse a process from start to finish

Perform automated / manual testing of product, document the process thoroughly.

Compile test cases around business requirements.

Develop / expand test automation framework of common business scenarios.

Usability and UX testing.

Responsible for defect lifecycle.

Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT and UAT) and distribute the results

Preparation and moderation of Test Entry/Exit Gateways

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution

Plan, organize and support test case creation and adaptation

Participation in Backlog Refinements

Create test data with reflecting various scenarios.

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution

Perform manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing

Escalate deviations in the plan to Agile Master

Will liaison with Architect, POs, and developers

Setup and track a lessons learnt sheet related to test topics

Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.

Technical / Functional skills (e.g., SAP module, Java, etc.):

Comfortable to work and test Java, Spring, Angular based applications.

Strong work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest-assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, Rest and SOAP web services

Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket.

Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous.

Good understanding of AWS stack or cloud-based environments.

Create technical integration & automated tests suite using automation frameworks.

Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA

Maintenance of automation packs.

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

Assist development team with testing requirements.

Responsible for adhering to and assisting in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the organization.

Reporting with attention to details and correctness.

Able to perform requirements review & static analysis of code.

Familiar with agile and testing methodologies

Continuous Integration / Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline

Able to set up and work with mocking frameworks such as Test Containers or similar tools.

Ability to review and pick up new automation tools

Oracle/PostgreSQL database knowledge would be appreciated

