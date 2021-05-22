Demand Planning Lead – OTC Consumer and Export

Applications are invited for the above vacancy that exists in the Demand and Supply Planning Division. The incumbent will report to the Demand and Supply Manager
MAIN DUTIES
Strategy Delivery

  • Development and Implement demand management and inventory holding strategy with Business unit head
  • Contribute to Marketing strategy sessions and translate outcome into future planning actions
    Monthly IBP Cycle
  • Implementation of IBP in accordance with latest business requirements
  • Facilitate monthly demand reviews
  • Consolidate and ensure sound understanding of Volume, Value & Assumption movement
  • Consolidate and quantify future Opportunity & Risks
  • Drive Gap closing actions and drive decision making on key demand drivers impacting future forecasts
  • Drive demand shaping actions/decisions using existing excess inventories
  • Coordinate Company demand review and aggregate total business outlook
    Monthly Operations – Statistical/Baseline Forecasting
  • Ensure historical data is relevant and reviewed to enable the use of statistical forecasting
  • Manage market demand through monthly forecasting meetings in collaboration with Marketing
  • Drive the use of statistical forecasting to derive baseline demand
  • Make adjustments to statistical forecasts based on market intelligence and insights on future drivers of demand.
    Monthly Operations – Consensus Forecasting
  • Continuously collaborate with Marketing to ensure forecasts are based on sound assumptions.
  • Engage with Marketing & Sales to unpack risks and opportunities and gap closing initiatives
  • Collaborate with Marketing & Sales to unpack latest demand drivers and events and agreed on necessary changes in forecast & assumptions
  • Conduct necessary analytics where required to support decision making on forecast
    Monthly Operations – Replenishment Forecast
  • Lead a monthly review of the supply plan highlighting supply risks and potential excess stock risks.
  • Drive effective communication with suppliers to mitigate the supply and excess stock risks
  • Collaborate with Marketing and Supply to optimize stock holding to achieve service and inventory objectives
  • Facilitate aggregation of total SKU level replenishment requirement for SKU’s crossing State & Export
    Continuous Improvement
  • Track sales vs actual to unpack latest demand movements. Drive improvement in forecast accuracy by understanding reasons for deviations from forecasts driving remediation plans
  • Explore & Adopt various forecast methodologies to improve forecast accuracy
  • Proactively drive planning excellence through people, process and tool and process streamlining
  • Implement and drive SKU segmentation to allow business product prioritization
  • Work in collaboration with Supply and finance to adjust stock policies and planning parameters to optimise inventory holding
  • Support planning related project implementation
    Other Planning Team Activities
  • Ensure item master data integrity is maintained for all portfolios.
  • Liaising and building relationships with sites and commercial BU Heads.
  • Build and develop a high performance team through active coaching and clearly defined development plans
  • Support Demand & Supply manager with strategic and operational needs
    KNOWLEDGE
    ? Computer skills on excel, power point, Qlikview, power BI
    ? A solid understanding of demand and supply interactions
    ? Deep working knowledge of ERP and planning systems
    ? Deep technical knowledge of statistical forecasting
    ? Vast experience on demand planning
    ? Comprehensive knowledge on industry and product demand drivers
    SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES:
    ? Ability to facilitate discussions with various stakeholders to derive at a consensus forecast in both volume and value terms
    ? Ability to understand sensitivity of demand supply plans and articulate risks and decisions with business stakeholders.
    ? Strong leadership skill to guide business decision making and steer the planning to team to meet required deliverables.
    ? Ability to represent market in the global planning platforms
    ? Demonstrated success in continuous improvements in forecast accuracy and statistical forecast
    ? Demonstrated success in driving inventory reductions
    ? Ability implement process to support planning performance monitoring, tracking and improvement
    ? Strong analytical skills
    ? Ability to drive team performance through process and tool utilization and enhancement
    ? Good knowledge of S&OP and understanding of demand drivers
    ? Customer Service orientated
    ? Good MS Office skills
    ? Strong analytical skills with attention to detail
    ? Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision
    ? Ability to compile reports accurately and articulate planning decisions based on facts
    ? Performance driven and solution orientated
    ? Ability to develop talent and teamwork
    ? Ability to respond to to stakeholder/customer in a professional manner
    EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:
  • Bsc Engineering, Bcom Finance, Bcom Supply Chain relevant categories
  • Planning experience 8+ years with Demand Management experience 5+ years
  • Team management experience 5+ years
  • Planning experience in FMCG or Pharmaceutical experience a must
  • Import/Export and Supply Chain knowledge a must
  • Statistical & Consensus Forecasting experience
  • Supply Planning understanding a must
  • Understanding of ERP systems and strong MS office working knowledge
  • Preferable experience: Working knowledge of Qlikview, Power BI and SAP

Desired Skills:

  • Planning
  • Team Management
  • Import and Export
  • demand management
  • Resource Management
  • WMS Implementations
  • Demand Planning
  • Demand Forecasting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

