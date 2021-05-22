Demand Planning Lead – OTC Consumer and Export

Applications are invited for the above vacancy that exists in the Demand and Supply Planning Division. The incumbent will report to the Demand and Supply Manager

MAIN DUTIES

Strategy Delivery

Development and Implement demand management and inventory holding strategy with Business unit head

Contribute to Marketing strategy sessions and translate outcome into future planning actions

Monthly IBP Cycle

Monthly IBP Cycle Implementation of IBP in accordance with latest business requirements

Facilitate monthly demand reviews

Consolidate and ensure sound understanding of Volume, Value & Assumption movement

Consolidate and quantify future Opportunity & Risks

Drive Gap closing actions and drive decision making on key demand drivers impacting future forecasts

Drive demand shaping actions/decisions using existing excess inventories

Coordinate Company demand review and aggregate total business outlook

Monthly Operations – Statistical/Baseline Forecasting

Monthly Operations – Statistical/Baseline Forecasting Ensure historical data is relevant and reviewed to enable the use of statistical forecasting

Manage market demand through monthly forecasting meetings in collaboration with Marketing

Drive the use of statistical forecasting to derive baseline demand

Make adjustments to statistical forecasts based on market intelligence and insights on future drivers of demand.

Monthly Operations – Consensus Forecasting

Monthly Operations – Consensus Forecasting Continuously collaborate with Marketing to ensure forecasts are based on sound assumptions.

Engage with Marketing & Sales to unpack risks and opportunities and gap closing initiatives

Collaborate with Marketing & Sales to unpack latest demand drivers and events and agreed on necessary changes in forecast & assumptions

Conduct necessary analytics where required to support decision making on forecast

Monthly Operations – Replenishment Forecast

Monthly Operations – Replenishment Forecast Lead a monthly review of the supply plan highlighting supply risks and potential excess stock risks.

Drive effective communication with suppliers to mitigate the supply and excess stock risks

Collaborate with Marketing and Supply to optimize stock holding to achieve service and inventory objectives

Facilitate aggregation of total SKU level replenishment requirement for SKU’s crossing State & Export

Continuous Improvement

Continuous Improvement Track sales vs actual to unpack latest demand movements. Drive improvement in forecast accuracy by understanding reasons for deviations from forecasts driving remediation plans

Explore & Adopt various forecast methodologies to improve forecast accuracy

Proactively drive planning excellence through people, process and tool and process streamlining

Implement and drive SKU segmentation to allow business product prioritization

Work in collaboration with Supply and finance to adjust stock policies and planning parameters to optimise inventory holding

Support planning related project implementation

Other Planning Team Activities

Other Planning Team Activities Ensure item master data integrity is maintained for all portfolios.

Liaising and building relationships with sites and commercial BU Heads.

Build and develop a high performance team through active coaching and clearly defined development plans

Support Demand & Supply manager with strategic and operational needs

KNOWLEDGE

? Computer skills on excel, power point, Qlikview, power BI

? A solid understanding of demand and supply interactions

? Deep working knowledge of ERP and planning systems

? Deep technical knowledge of statistical forecasting

? Vast experience on demand planning

? Comprehensive knowledge on industry and product demand drivers

SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES:

? Ability to facilitate discussions with various stakeholders to derive at a consensus forecast in both volume and value terms

? Ability to understand sensitivity of demand supply plans and articulate risks and decisions with business stakeholders.

? Strong leadership skill to guide business decision making and steer the planning to team to meet required deliverables.

? Ability to represent market in the global planning platforms

? Demonstrated success in continuous improvements in forecast accuracy and statistical forecast

? Demonstrated success in driving inventory reductions

? Ability implement process to support planning performance monitoring, tracking and improvement

? Strong analytical skills

? Ability to drive team performance through process and tool utilization and enhancement

? Good knowledge of S&OP and understanding of demand drivers

? Customer Service orientated

? Good MS Office skills

? Strong analytical skills with attention to detail

? Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision

? Ability to compile reports accurately and articulate planning decisions based on facts

? Performance driven and solution orientated

? Ability to develop talent and teamwork

? Ability to respond to to stakeholder/customer in a professional manner

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Planning experience 8+ years with Demand Management experience 5+ years

Team management experience 5+ years

Planning experience in FMCG or Pharmaceutical experience a must

Import/Export and Supply Chain knowledge a must

Statistical & Consensus Forecasting experience

Supply Planning understanding a must

Understanding of ERP systems and strong MS office working knowledge

Preferable experience: Working knowledge of Qlikview, Power BI and SAP

Desired Skills:

Planning

Team Management

Import and Export

demand management

Resource Management

WMS Implementations

Demand Planning

Demand Forecasting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

