Field Service Technician

The Field Service Technician will be responsible for providing technical support to Customers in South Africa, but can be utilized in Africa and the rest of the world as needed.

Required:

National Diploma in Industrial Instrumentation and qualified trade as Instrumentation Technician/Mechanician, or

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering and trade as Electrician.

Minimum of 5 years Industrial plant experience.

Experience in a service environment.

Experience in Microsoft Office.

Valid driver’s licence

Advantageous

B-Tech Degree in Electrical or Electronic Engineering

Registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) as a Professional Technician

IT and network skills

Knowledge of Electro-mechanical equipment

Supervisory Experience: To give guidance to Contractors and Operators on site

The primary functions include but are not limited to:

Provide high quality and effective field service delivery to Customers at all times.

Execution of field services, commissioning, operation, testing, fault finding, integration, optimization, maintenance and repairs of Sorters.

Ensuring the maximum performance of the Client’s Sorting Systems and Solutions in the field to ensure Customer satisfaction.

Technical support to Customers, solve technical issues and sorter performance, including remote support.

Provide detailed, accurate and high-quality Service Reports and Operation personnel on site as well as Service Technicians.

Providing telephonic technical support to Customers.

Advise Customers on best practices, etc

Competencies (skills, knowledge and characteristics of an incumbent)

Very good application and technical knowledge

Excellent problem solving, fault-finding and follow-up skills

Strong communication, facilitation and interpersonal skills required – to present complex technical information and issues in a user-friendly manner.

Be able to work, communicate, relate to multi-cultural colleagues, customers and teams, local and international.

Committed

Motivated and passion for engineering

Work independently

Work under pressure and stress

Good report writing skills, English

Team player

Computer literacy including knowledge of MS Office: Word, Excel.

In addition the successful Candidae will be expected to work extended hours, and

extended traveling within South Africa, African countries, and abroad will be required

Desired Skills:

Computer Literacy – MS Office

About The Employer:

Our Client, a well established Company operating globally across various Industries, provides their customers with world class sorting systems and solutions.

