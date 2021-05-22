Job Purpose
- A skilled Logistics Controller will be responsible for general fleet management.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 and relevant tertiary qualification (Supply chain, Logistics or equivalent)
- Proficient at all Microsoft Packages (i.e., Word, Excel) – intermediate level
- 2-3 Years’ experience in a similar position Ideally with qualifications in Transport and/or Logistics Management
Responsibilities
- You are responsible to instruct, oversee, and manage the completion of tasks assigned to drivers and assistants (loading etc.)
- Assist, when necessary, with the updating and implementation of logistic policies and procedures
- Assist with induction of new staff members and ensuring all policies and procedures are understood.
- Assist in training new employees and assigning new employees to competent on the job trainers within your team.
- Assist in identifying training needs of new as well as existing employees.
- Assist with the testing of driving candidates during interview processes.
- Supervise, co-ordinate and schedule drivers and assistance to ensure on time deliveries.
- Allocate trucks to bays according to load sizes and ensure employees load timeously and without damage to stock.
- Safety audits are conducted regularly on all facets and corrective action is taken if required.
- Reporting on Safety
- General Fleet management
- Validity of COF’s, licenses and transport permits are checked prior to dispatching a vehicle.
- Load documents are prepared and checked prior to dispatching.
- Documents are collected and checked when delivery is complete.
- Pre-trip inspections are carried out properly.
- Drivers are briefed on certain aspect.
- Ensure that drivers are debriefed on return on certain aspects.
- Documents are collected and checked after the completion of a trip.
- Policies and procedures which relate to day-to-day operational activities are developed and maintained.
- Quality of service provided to the customer is checked on an ongoing basis by monitoring critical performance areas and taking timeous corrective action if required.
- Instances of poor and/or excellent customer relationships is reported to Management on an on-going basis.
- Company code of conduct, policies and procedures are adhered to.
- Measuring performance according to standards
- Evaluating performance on a regular basis
- Correcting performance when required Policies and procedures are implemented.
- Make decisions and ensure problems are solved when required.
- Communicating with people regularly and motivating your team
- Pro-active communication with dispatch team
- Accurate and timeous resolutions to breakdowns etc.
- Assist with the monitoring and reporting of drivers and assistant’s overtime.
- Serve as a point of contact between drivers and/or assistants and customers (such as assisting with resolution of employee’s difficulties with customers while out on deliveries)
- Ensure that drivers and assistants comply with PPE requirements and dress codes.
- Control of vehicle keys and key drop box (need to keep a register)
- Ensure the rotation of vehicles between local and country trips.
- Monitor trucks via c-track monitoring, as well as use the devise to validate and confirm information that you are receiving from drivers.
- Housekeeping audits are conducted regularly, and corrective action is taken if required.
- Briefing: Conduct pre-trip preparation
- Debriefing: Conduct post trip preparation
- Policies and Procedures monitoring and control.
- Administration & Keeping records
- Information is accurately recorded in a computerized vehicle register within 24 hours of completion of a trip.
- Unresolved queries are reported to Management within 24 hours.
- Driver wages and subsistence allowance payments is calculated timeously and submitted to the wages clerk.
- C-Track reporting
- Liaison between Drivers and Customers
- Liaison between drivers and Site management
- Customer queries and resolutions
- Fuel management input and control
- Ancillary duties requested by Management.
- Ensure measures are put in place to contribute to a safe and healthy working environment.
- Fatigue Management
Desired Skills:
- Tertiary Qualification