Logistics Controller

May 22, 2021

Job Purpose

  • A skilled Logistics Controller will be responsible for general fleet management.

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12 and relevant tertiary qualification (Supply chain, Logistics or equivalent)
  • Proficient at all Microsoft Packages (i.e., Word, Excel) – intermediate level
  • 2-3 Years’ experience in a similar position Ideally with qualifications in Transport and/or Logistics Management

Responsibilities

  • You are responsible to instruct, oversee, and manage the completion of tasks assigned to drivers and assistants (loading etc.)
  • Assist, when necessary, with the updating and implementation of logistic policies and procedures
  • Assist with induction of new staff members and ensuring all policies and procedures are understood.
  • Assist in training new employees and assigning new employees to competent on the job trainers within your team.
  • Assist in identifying training needs of new as well as existing employees.
  • Assist with the testing of driving candidates during interview processes.
  • Supervise, co-ordinate and schedule drivers and assistance to ensure on time deliveries.
  • Allocate trucks to bays according to load sizes and ensure employees load timeously and without damage to stock.
  • Safety audits are conducted regularly on all facets and corrective action is taken if required.
  • Reporting on Safety
  • General Fleet management
  • Validity of COF’s, licenses and transport permits are checked prior to dispatching a vehicle.
  • Load documents are prepared and checked prior to dispatching.
  • Documents are collected and checked when delivery is complete.
  • Pre-trip inspections are carried out properly.
  • Drivers are briefed on certain aspect.
  • Ensure that drivers are debriefed on return on certain aspects.
  • Documents are collected and checked after the completion of a trip.
  • Policies and procedures which relate to day-to-day operational activities are developed and maintained.
  • Quality of service provided to the customer is checked on an ongoing basis by monitoring critical performance areas and taking timeous corrective action if required.
  • Instances of poor and/or excellent customer relationships is reported to Management on an on-going basis.
  • Company code of conduct, policies and procedures are adhered to.
  • Measuring performance according to standards
  • Evaluating performance on a regular basis
  • Correcting performance when required Policies and procedures are implemented.
  • Make decisions and ensure problems are solved when required.
  • Communicating with people regularly and motivating your team
  • Pro-active communication with dispatch team
  • Accurate and timeous resolutions to breakdowns etc.
  • Assist with the monitoring and reporting of drivers and assistant’s overtime.
  • Serve as a point of contact between drivers and/or assistants and customers (such as assisting with resolution of employee’s difficulties with customers while out on deliveries)
  • Ensure that drivers and assistants comply with PPE requirements and dress codes.
  • Control of vehicle keys and key drop box (need to keep a register)
  • Ensure the rotation of vehicles between local and country trips.
  • Monitor trucks via c-track monitoring, as well as use the devise to validate and confirm information that you are receiving from drivers.
  • Housekeeping audits are conducted regularly, and corrective action is taken if required.
  • Briefing: Conduct pre-trip preparation
  • Debriefing: Conduct post trip preparation
  • Policies and Procedures monitoring and control.
  • Administration & Keeping records
  • Information is accurately recorded in a computerized vehicle register within 24 hours of completion of a trip.
  • Unresolved queries are reported to Management within 24 hours.
  • Driver wages and subsistence allowance payments is calculated timeously and submitted to the wages clerk.
  • C-Track reporting
  • Liaison between Drivers and Customers
  • Liaison between drivers and Site management
  • Customer queries and resolutions
  • Fuel management input and control
  • Ancillary duties requested by Management.
  • Ensure measures are put in place to contribute to a safe and healthy working environment.
  • Fatigue Management

Desired Skills:

  • Tertiary Qualification

Learn more/Apply for this position