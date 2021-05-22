Sales Support – Project Coordinator (Western Cape)

May 22, 2021

Job Purpose:

  • Support Local sourcing
  • Project manage critical paths of orders received to ensure on time in full delivery for each item ordered
  • Manage internal SLA between operations and sales teams at enquiry stage:
  • Accuracy of enquiry form Sales
  • Response time & accuracy from merchandisers
  • Complete administrative requirements in SAP/Connect for enquiries and orders
  • Proactively enable sales teams by sending ideas/samples

Reporting Lines:

  • Direct Reporting Line – Account Director
  • Stakeholders – Account Managers

Profile:

  • 1-3 years’ experience in similar role
  • Strong project management skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work across teams in complex environment
  • Able to work under pressure
  • Good problem solving skills
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Good English – written and spoken
  • Excellent Microsoft Office skills
  • Worked on SAP

Key Roles & Responsibilities:

  • Manage Internal SLA
  • Sales request accuracy
  • Sales response times as per SLA or otherwise approved
  • Merchandiser response within SLA
  • Merchandiser accuracy
  • Monthly KPI dashboard – AD cross check and send for approval
  • Monthly CSR reporting – AD cross check and send for approval
  • Project Management: Order Critical Path
  • Updating Diageo critical path for catalogue and Ad Hoc order
  • Ensure activity complete as per plan
  • Weekly OSR sent to sales highlighted each exception to plan
  • Major exceptions to be communicated immediately
  • Problem solve with sales & merchandisers where critical path is not being met / at risk of not being met shipping schedules received from freight forwarders
  • Sales Team Administration
  • Raise Sales Contract in SAP (to be approved by account manager)
  • Update sales contract as required
  • Raise Purchase Orders for local supply in SAP
  • Conversion to Sales Order done by AM for delegation of authority
  • Enabling Sales Teams
  • Arranging weekly parcels
  • Finding new items or ideas for sales teams to use on ad hoc basis
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Account Director
  • Account Managers
  • Merchandisers
  • RSD

Desired Skills:

  • Sales support
  • Project coordination

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Basic salary only

