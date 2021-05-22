Showroom Consultant

Qualifications required:

Matric minimum

Any tertiary education in interior design or dcor will be given first preference

Skills and experience required:

2 3 years experience in a similar position

Experience within upmarket / luxury retail stores or showrooms

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Professional appearance and approach

Creative and innovative

Telephone etiquette

Customer service excellence

Strong relationship building and interpersonal skills

Job description:

Maintain retail showroom standards

Responsible for coordinating deliveries

Managing stock and advertising material (eg. Booklets)

Build strong long-term relationships with customers

Support the internal sales consultants

Manage orders of additional products for the showroom

Advise and sell to customers in the store

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

