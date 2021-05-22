Showroom Consultant

Qualifications required:
- Matric minimum
- Any tertiary education in interior design or dcor will be given first preference
Skills and experience required:
- 2 3 years experience in a similar position
- Experience within upmarket / luxury retail stores or showrooms
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
- Professional appearance and approach
- Creative and innovative
- Telephone etiquette
- Customer service excellence
- Strong relationship building and interpersonal skills
Job description:
- Maintain retail showroom standards
- Responsible for coordinating deliveries
- Managing stock and advertising material (eg. Booklets)
- Build strong long-term relationships with customers
- Support the internal sales consultants
- Manage orders of additional products for the showroom
- Advise and sell to customers in the store
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission