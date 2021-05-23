Fitters – PE at Fourier Recruitment

May 23, 2021

Market Leader in Cable Manufacturing Industry Seeks Qualified Fitterto join there PE Team The successful candidate will be expected among other functions to:

  • Provide an effective service to production by handling mechanical breakdowns.
  • Perform mechanical installations or machine modifications as instructed.
  • Repair and or modify mechanical equipment within a reasonable time
  • Execute planned maintenance procedures where necessary
  • Participate in any project/improvement as well as safety activities.
  • Ensure that in the execution of duties, Occupational Health and Safety principles are strictly adhered to
  • Any other relevant duties that may be prescribed from time to time.

Minimum RequirementsThe minimum requirements for this position are:

  • N3 (Mechanical Engineering) and Fitter trade test
  • Five years post apprenticeship experience
  • Experience in the cable manufacturing industry highly advantageous
  • Own transport and valid drivers license
  • Willingness to work overtime, call outs, stand-by and shifts, dependent on operational requirements of the company

