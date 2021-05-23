Fitters – PE at Fourier Recruitment

Market Leader in Cable Manufacturing Industry Seeks Qualified Fitterto join there PE Team The successful candidate will be expected among other functions to:
- Provide an effective service to production by handling mechanical breakdowns.
- Perform mechanical installations or machine modifications as instructed.
- Repair and or modify mechanical equipment within a reasonable time
- Execute planned maintenance procedures where necessary
- Participate in any project/improvement as well as safety activities.
- Ensure that in the execution of duties, Occupational Health and Safety principles are strictly adhered to
- Any other relevant duties that may be prescribed from time to time.
Minimum RequirementsThe minimum requirements for this position are:
- N3 (Mechanical Engineering) and Fitter trade test
- Five years post apprenticeship experience
- Experience in the cable manufacturing industry highly advantageous
- Own transport and valid drivers license
- Willingness to work overtime, call outs, stand-by and shifts, dependent on operational requirements of the company