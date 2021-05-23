Fitters – PE at Fourier Recruitment

Market Leader in Cable Manufacturing Industry Seeks Qualified Fitterto join there PE Team The successful candidate will be expected among other functions to:

Provide an effective service to production by handling mechanical breakdowns.

Perform mechanical installations or machine modifications as instructed.

Repair and or modify mechanical equipment within a reasonable time

Execute planned maintenance procedures where necessary

Participate in any project/improvement as well as safety activities.

Ensure that in the execution of duties, Occupational Health and Safety principles are strictly adhered to

Any other relevant duties that may be prescribed from time to time.

Minimum RequirementsThe minimum requirements for this position are:

N3 (Mechanical Engineering) and Fitter trade test

Five years post apprenticeship experience

Experience in the cable manufacturing industry highly advantageous

Own transport and valid drivers license

Willingness to work overtime, call outs, stand-by and shifts, dependent on operational requirements of the company

Learn more/Apply for this position