Recruitment Consultant (Agency)

An established, specialist recruitment agency offering Temp, Contract and Perm recruitment solutions seeks an experienced candidate to act as recruiter, candidate researcher and recruitment administrator. You will assist the director of the Temp and Contracts division with their key positions as well as the administration of the Temp desk.

The candidate must have a minimum of 3-5 years relevant agency recruitment experience with experience in candidate research. Experience on the Temp desk with associated knowledge of timesheets and aligned temp administration would be an advantage.

The candidate must have a strong work ethic and must be self-managed, motivated and happy to work from home where they are able to influence and build their own working day. Strong communication skills – both verbal and written are essential.

Due to COVID, the candidate must have the requisite work-from-home infrastructure including excellent access to the internet. Regular face to face work meetings will also take place.

Duties will involve:

Working closely with 2 directors of the business;

Understanding the key jobs that require research – Temp and Perm;

Researching social media and the various recruitment portals/systems to find suitable candidates;

Contacting candidates (phone/email) and selling the opportunity to them;

Interviewing the candidates;

All associated admin regarding the candidates – references and MIE checks;

All associated admin regarding the temp payroll – excluding actual payments made

Targeted client development;

If you are interested in the position as described above and have the necessary experience as listed above, please contact Adam at Strategic Personnel on email [Email Address Removed]

Over and above the salary on offer, commission can be earned. The applicable package will be negotiated with the successful candidate.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard back from us by the end of June 2021, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

agency recruitment

candidate research

