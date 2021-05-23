Sales Support – Project Coordinator (Western Cape)

Job Purpose:
- Support Local sourcing
- Project manage critical paths of orders received to ensure on time in full delivery for each item ordered
- Manage internal SLA between operations and sales teams at enquiry stage:
- Accuracy of enquiry form Sales
- Response time & accuracy from merchandisers
- Complete administrative requirements in SAP/Connect for enquiries and orders
- Proactively enable sales teams by sending ideas/samples
Reporting Lines:
- Direct Reporting Line – Account Director
- Stakeholders – Account Managers
Profile:
- 1-3 years’ experience in similar role
- Strong project management skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Ability to work across teams in complex environment
- Able to work under pressure
- Good problem solving skills
- Excellent attention to detail
- Good English – written and spoken
- Excellent Microsoft Office skills
- Worked on SAP
Key Roles & Responsibilities:
- Manage Internal SLA
- Sales request accuracy
- Sales response times as per SLA or otherwise approved
- Merchandiser response within SLA
- Merchandiser accuracy
- Monthly KPI dashboard – AD cross check and send for approval
- Monthly CSR reporting – AD cross check and send for approval
- Project Management: Order Critical Path
- Updating Diageo critical path for catalogue and Ad Hoc order
- Ensure activity complete as per plan
- Weekly OSR sent to sales highlighted each exception to plan
- Major exceptions to be communicated immediately
- Problem solve with sales & merchandisers where critical path is not being met / at risk of not being met shipping schedules received from freight forwarders
- Sales Team Administration
- Raise Sales Contract in SAP (to be approved by account manager)
- Update sales contract as required
- Raise Purchase Orders for local supply in SAP
- Conversion to Sales Order done by AM for delegation of authority
- Enabling Sales Teams
- Arranging weekly parcels
- Finding new items or ideas for sales teams to use on ad hoc basis
- Stakeholder Management
- Account Director
- Account Managers
- Merchandisers
- RSD
Desired Skills:
- Sales support
- Project coordination
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary only