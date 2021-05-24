Admin Manager at Headhunters

Our client is seeking to employee an Admin Manager to manage the associated administration processes. The person should be highly organised, an excellent communicator with advanced proficiency in MS Office.

This person should be a SETA registered Assessor and Moderator.

Intimate understanding of the SETA accreditation requirements.

Experience working in a food and beverage environment will be an advantage.

A drivers licence is essential.

Experience:

SETA admin: 3 years (Required)

Computer literate Microsoft office

The job expectations include:

Maintain the Quality Management Systems for the SETA Accreditation

Liaise with and report to the SETA

Communicate with the branches in SA regarding training happening in the various regions

Communicate with learners, delegates and clients regarding the training

Verify learner portfolios to ensure all quality management system requirements are maintained

Ensure a smooth workflow of all administrative processes

Prepare portfolios for internal and exit moderation

Manage the Exit Moderation Process

Update, improve and streamline QMS and administrative processes

Update training material as and when required

Report to the Directors on the administrative workflows on a weekly basis

