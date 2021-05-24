Admin Manager at Headhunters

Our client is seeking to employee an Admin Manager to manage the associated administration processes. The person should be highly organised, an excellent communicator with advanced proficiency in MS Office.
- This person should be a SETA registered Assessor and Moderator.
- Intimate understanding of the SETA accreditation requirements.
- Experience working in a food and beverage environment will be an advantage.
- A drivers licence is essential.
Experience:
- SETA admin: 3 years (Required)
- Computer literate Microsoft office
The job expectations include:
- Maintain the Quality Management Systems for the SETA Accreditation
- Liaise with and report to the SETA
- Communicate with the branches in SA regarding training happening in the various regions
- Communicate with learners, delegates and clients regarding the training
- Verify learner portfolios to ensure all quality management system requirements are maintained
- Ensure a smooth workflow of all administrative processes
- Prepare portfolios for internal and exit moderation
- Manage the Exit Moderation Process
- Update, improve and streamline QMS and administrative processes
- Update training material as and when required
- Report to the Directors on the administrative workflows on a weekly basis