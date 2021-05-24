Agent: Contact Centre at Capitec Bank Ltd

We’re on the lookout for energetic, self-motivated individuals who share our passion for service in the banking industry. To be part of the journey, follow the steps below:

1.To see what the job is about and complete a short assessment please click here

2. Once you have completed the above finalize your application by clicking apply below

Purpose Statement

To provide support and service to designated stakeholders (including both internal and external, and excisting and potential clients) in full adherence with Capitec values and set SLAs, policies and procedures

Experience

Min:

1-2 years’ experience* in a banking, retail, finance, client service environment.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Minimum

General office systems

Ideal:

Basic accounting principles

Working knowledge (role specific) of legislation relevant to banking environment (i.a. FICA, National Credit Act (NCA), Consumer Protection Act (CPA), Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI)

Capitec Bank policies, including:

HR policies, disciplinary code and procedures

KPA procedures and policies

Adherence policies

On line and cell phone banking process and technical frameworks

Capitec banking system

Client relationship principles and environment

Liaising with 3rd party providers (role specific)*

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Problem solving skills

Telephonic / Call skills

Attention to Detail

Selling Skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willing and able to work shifts, including weekends

Willing to work additional hours on occasion upon request

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

