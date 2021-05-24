Application Support Specialist

ASAP Resources is a specialised recruitment agency with a speciality in headhunting and high-calibre recruitment strategies. We secure resources for a variety of clients in many industries on a global scale with a focus on building lasting relationships with all candidates and clients.

Our client is a dynamic software provider. Their mission is to optimise the work throughout the Asset Management Industry. Our client not only operates within Africa but have grown an international base in Europe. They are designed to provide excellent technological solutions.

They are currently looking for an Application Support Specialist.

Description:

This is an exciting opportunity for a highly analytical person with a knack for troubleshooting, problem solving and a passion for client service. The role is based at a client site in Melrose Arch and involves responding to client requests, performing in-depth investigation of issues, replicating, and resolving client issues, logging, and managing support tasks and managing support SLAs. Providing technical assistance to Company clients with a dedication to client success, you will maximise client satisfaction and provide value with every interaction.

Key Responsibilities / Primary Functions:

Company Software Support

Cultivate a thorough understanding of how the software is used to solve the various business needs.

Provide day to day support to our client in their use of the Company’s software suite, and the business needs that it satisfies.

Answer client support requests using the organisation’s support desk tool. (e-mail, telephone, instant messaging, Teams, etc…).

Use creative troubleshooting and problem-solving skills to resolve tickets and escalate where as appropriate.

Ticket Management:

Manage each ticket from logging and prioritisation through to resolution and closure with relevant succinct updates along the way. Following up with the clients to verify that solutions were successful and drive client satisfaction.

Document and update problem solutions in the company knowledge base.

Document support task progress and technical details throughout the support task lifecycle.

Daily client data processing

Ensure daily client data processing occurs successfully. Review errors and reprocess data within the agreed SLA.

Ensure that after hours data loads run successfully and remediate the failures.

After hours support work will be required on a rotation basis (Typically 2 weeks per month).

Interact with 3rd party vendors and data providers to ensure that all the necessary source files have been received in the correct format, size, and date.

Business Processes

Assist with the client Change Control process.

Assist in the client Release Management process.

Participate in internal recurring support review meetings, presenting challenging support cases and new ideas to support them.

Participate in Daily Stand-up, scrum meetings, and bring problems to the attention of the wider team.

Brand ambassador

Impress our clients with your Excellence, Innovation, Kindness and Learning.

Be a strong client advocate, building relationships and trust while being a Company ambassador.

Core Functional Knowledge / Skills:

Strong analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving abilities

Strong Excel skills are required.

Iterative testing, debugging, and refactoring.

Basic network and IT infrastructure environment knowledge

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Some experience in a programming language (advantageous)

Any sort of ETL or Data Warehousing knowledge (advantageous)

Competencies:

Client centric / strong client advocate

A passion to learn and extend knowledge outside of the work sphere.

The ability to self-manage and self-motivate.

The ability to communicate clearly with clients and the team.

Be a team player.

Be adaptable and proactive.

Good attention to detail

Be able to efficiently and effectively plan and structure tasks.

Execute assignments against deadlines.

Thrive in an agile environment.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with multiple stakeholders

Minimum Requirements:

Tertiary degree (IT/ Business)

Exposure to financial markets (preferred)

1+ years’ working experience in a technical support environment (preferred)

Desktop application support

Information and technology services (distinct advantage)

Asset management and financial services (distinct advantage)

This is a fantastic opportunity to find yourself within a fast-developing environment that will allow for extensive growth within your career.

We encourage all candidates to read through the job description clearly and properly before applying and submitting your CV for perusal. We appreciate all submissions and will reply to each one as soon as possible.

Submit your CV today.

Desired Skills:

ETL

financial

IT

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position