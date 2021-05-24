DUTIES: Minutes
- Ensure accurate minutes are taken
- Facilitation of meetings, preparation of agendas and follow up on matters arising.
- Preparation of reports.
- Attendance and recording of meetings.
- Provide minute extracts, as required.
- Ensure all minutes are signed and the minute books are updated.
Statutory
- Draft company resolutions.
- Completion and submission of required documentation to CIPC – company changes (directors etc.) – MOI’s etc.
- Ensure statutory files are maintained correctly and timeously.
- Maintenance of statutory record on E-sec.
- XBRL conversions and submission.
Administration
- Coordinate and generate the powers of attorney.
- Proper and accurate Group / organogram and investments maintained for all subsidiaries.
- Monitor and provide guidance for levels of authority.
- Provide supporting documents and paperwork for general signing authorities, upload to the intranet and maintain library.
- Ensure the Access to Information manual is updated and submitted timeously.
- Collate all share movements of Directors and Executive members.
- Prepare and ensure that directors financial and directorships interests, register of interests in shares are updated for noting at quarterly Board meetings.
- Responsible for filing room and Electronic library (intranet).
General Liaison and Queries
- Liaise with Auditors regarding statutory records.
- Respond to general queries regarding FICA, Tenders / Credit Applications, SARS, B-BBEE Verification.
- Gift declaration register.
REQUIREMENTS:
- 3 – 4 Years relevant working experience as an Assistant Company Secretary post qualification
- Understanding of the Company Secretariat function.
- Completed (Charted Institute of Secretaries) qualification