Assistant Company Secretary

May 24, 2021

DUTIES: Minutes

  • Ensure accurate minutes are taken
  • Facilitation of meetings, preparation of agendas and follow up on matters arising.
  • Preparation of reports.
  • Attendance and recording of meetings.
  • Provide minute extracts, as required.
  • Ensure all minutes are signed and the minute books are updated.

Statutory

  • Draft company resolutions.
  • Completion and submission of required documentation to CIPC – company changes (directors etc.) – MOI’s etc.
  • Ensure statutory files are maintained correctly and timeously.
  • Maintenance of statutory record on E-sec.
  • XBRL conversions and submission.

Administration

  • Coordinate and generate the powers of attorney.
  • Proper and accurate Group / organogram and investments maintained for all subsidiaries.
  • Monitor and provide guidance for levels of authority.
  • Provide supporting documents and paperwork for general signing authorities, upload to the intranet and maintain library.
  • Ensure the Access to Information manual is updated and submitted timeously.
  • Collate all share movements of Directors and Executive members.
  • Prepare and ensure that directors financial and directorships interests, register of interests in shares are updated for noting at quarterly Board meetings.
  • Responsible for filing room and Electronic library (intranet).

General Liaison and Queries

  • Liaise with Auditors regarding statutory records.
  • Respond to general queries regarding FICA, Tenders / Credit Applications, SARS, B-BBEE Verification.
  • Gift declaration register.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 3 – 4 Years relevant working experience as an Assistant Company Secretary post qualification
  • Understanding of the Company Secretariat function.
  • Completed (Charted Institute of Secretaries) qualification

Learn more/Apply for this position